Arsenal Finally Ends Nocturnal Superstition and Claims Premier League Title

After enduring 984 days without a Premier League loss during Arsene Wenger's tenure, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal squad establishes new benchmarks, winning the title and playing with great fluidity and resilience. The team's mature and successful approach has led to confidence and beyond, with signs of progress and success visible throughout the season.

لا مزيد من الوصافة... آرسنال يجني ثمار الثقة في أرتيتا جماهير أرسنال في محيط ملعب الإمارات والفرحة بفوز فريقهم بلقب الدوري عقب تعادل سيتي مع بورنموث (رويترز) يقولون إن الصبر مفتاح الفرج، وبالنسبة لجماهير آرسنال، بدا الانتظار وكأنه شيء أبدي لا ينتهي.

ومنذ موسم 2003- 2004 الذي لا يُنسى، حين فاز آرسنال بقيادة المدير الفني الفرنسي أرسين فينغر بلقب الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز من دون أي هزيمة، أمضى الفريق 984 يوماً في صدارة جدول الترتيب دون أن يُتوّج باللقب. وبعد كل خيبات الأمل في أواخر عهد فينغر، واحتلال المركز الثاني في المواسم الثلاثة الماضية، تمكن النادي أخيراً من طي صفحة هذه الإحصائية السلبية غير المرغوب فيها بعد موسم أظهر فيه الفريق بقيادة ميكيل أرتيتا قدرته على الثبات والتماسك





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Arsenal Premier League Title Resilience Teamwork

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