Anangam's Concert in Cairo Was Interrupted Due to a Stage Collapse, but She Overcame the Moment with Grace and Professionalism

Anangam's concert in Cairo was interrupted when part of the stage collapsed, causing a temporary halt in the performance. However, the singer handled the situation with grace and professionalism, returning to the stage after apologizing to the audience and ensuring their safety.

، حفلاً جماهيريًا، في القاهرة، الجمعة، لكن الحفل شهد توقفًا لدقائق، وسط تضارب الأنباء حول سبب التوقف. ونشرت الفنانة الملقبة ب"صوت مصر", مقطع فيديو من الحفل عبر حسابها الرسمي في إنستغرام، السبت، يظهر تفاعل الجمهور معها.

وفي حين نشرت وسائل إعلام مصرية، أن الحفل توقف بسبب سقوط "ستاند إضاءة"; شاركت الفنانة أنغام، عبر خاصية القصص في حسابها الرسمي على إنستغرام، تعليقًا للإعلامية المصرية لميس الحديدي التي كانت بين الحضور. ، نشرته من الحفل، عبر حسابها الرسمي على إنستغرام، وأوضحت ملابسات ما حدث من مشاهداتها، قائلة: "بعد أغنيتين توقف الحفل، وانسحبت انغام من على المسرح، كان هناك هرج وسط الجماهير، لكن لم يكن واضحاً لنا ماذا حدث".

وأضافت: "علمنا بعد ذلك أن جزءًا من المدرجات المخصصة للجمهور قد سقط، وحفاظاً على السلامة توقف الحفل حتى تم نقل الجمهور إلى مكان آخر، ولم يغادر أحد الحفل، وبقى الناس فى انتظار أنغام، وبعد اعتذار المنظمين عادت أنغام من جديد بابتسامها الرائعة وباحترافية شديدة تجاوزت الموقف، فالجماهير في انتظارها، وملأت الفضاء غناءً وطربًا وسعادة". وأشادت الإعلامية المصرية، ب"أناقة" و"حرفية" أنغام، ورصدت تفاعل الجمهور معها، في حفل قّدر عدد حضوره، بأكثر م





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Anangam Concert Stage Collapse Grace Professionalism

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