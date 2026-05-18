Antoine Griezmann ends career with Atletico Madrid, expresses regret on Barcelona move

Antoine Griezmann received a guard of honor from his teammates and coaches after his final home match where he expressed regret on his Barcelona move after betraying his home fans.

ودع أنطوان غريزمان جماهير أتلتيكو مدريد بعد أن استغل ظهوره على ملعب 'ميتروبوليتانو' لتقديم اعتذار عن رحله السابق إلى برشلونة، مؤكدا أن قراره عام 2019 كان أحد أكبر أخطائه المهنية.

وجاءت لحظة الوداع عقب فوز أتلتيكو مدريد على جيرونا بهدف دون رد، حيث حمل غريزمان مكبر الصوت وتحدث مباشرة إلى الجماهير التي احتشدت لتحيته في مباراته الأخيرة بقميص 'الروخيبلانكوس'.

', Antoine Griezmann received a guard of honor from his teammates and coaches after his final home match ❤️وقال المهاجم الفرنسي، الذي بدا متأثرا بشدة: 'أعلم أن بعض الجماهير سامحتني، وربما آخرين لم يفعلوا بعد، لكنني أعتذر مجددا عن انتقالي إلى برشلونة. في ذلك الوقت لم أكن أدرك حجم الحب الذي منحتموني إياه هنا.

كنت صغيرا وارتكبت خطأ', وأضاف غريزمان أن عودته إلى أتلتيكو مدريد منحته فرصة لاستعادة علاقته بالجماهير، مؤكدا أن الحب الذي وجده داخل النادي يفوق في قيمته أي بطولة لم ينجح في تحقيقها مع الفريق، مثل الدوري الإسباني أو دوري أبطال أوروبا.

', ورغم مسيرته الحافلة بالألقاب، شدد الهداف التاريخي لأتلتيكو مدريد على أن ارتباطه بالجماهير سيبقى الأهم في حياته، قائلا: 'سأحمل هذا الحب معي إلى الأبد'. من جانبه، أشاد المدرب الأرجنتيني دييغو سيميوني بغريزمان، واصفا إياه بأنه أحد أعظم اللاعبين الذين مروا على النادي', تزامن الوداع مع مباراة رقم 500 لغريزمان بقميص أتلتيكو مدريد، ليختتم مسيرته مع النادي بعدما أصبح الهداف التاريخي له برصيد 212 هدفا، في نهاية عاطفية لمسيرة صنعت اسمه بين أساطير النادي الإسباني





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