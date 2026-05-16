Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, Looks Towards Crucial Political Move to British Prime Minister

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, is poised to take a decisive political step towards becoming the next British Prime Minister, with mounting pressure on current Prime Minister Keir Starmer within the Labour Party. This comes after he cleared the first official hurdle by securing the Consent of the Party's Ruling Body, the National Executive Committee (NEC), to stand as the Party's candidate in the forthcoming General Election to the Parliament in the Greater Manchester district of Machester South Metherell (M.S.M.).

16 مايو 2026 - 11:03 | آخر تحديث 16 مايو 2026 - 11:03يتجه عمدة مانشستر الكبرى آندي بورنهام، نحو خطوة سياسية مفصلية قد تمهد له الطريق للوصول إلى رئاسة الوزراء البريطانية، وسط تصاعد الضغوط على رئيس الوزراء الحالي كير ستارمر داخل حزب العمال.

وبحسب صحيفة الغارديان، أكد داعمو بورنهام أنه يسعى لأن يصبح رئيساً للوزراء في الوقت المناسب قبل انعقاد المؤتمر السنوي لحزب العمال خلال الخريف المقبل في مدينة ليفربول، بعد أن اجتاز أول عقبة رسمية أمس الجمعة، بحصوله على موافقة الهيئة الحاكمة للحزب للترشح في الانتخابات الفرعية بدائرة ميكرفيلد





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Labour Party Andy Burnham British Prime Minister Greater Manchester Mayor NEC National Executive Committee

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