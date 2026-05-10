American Officials Awaiting Tehran's Response to Ceasefire Proposal Amid Gaza War Mediation Attempts

American officials are waiting for a response from Tehran regarding a ceasefire proposal, as the ongoing ceasefire efforts in Gaza have not led to a breakthrough in negotiations towards a peace agreement. Meanwhile, the American special envoy Steve Vincent met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman AlThani, discussing US support for Qatari defense, as well as maintaining coordination to enhance stability and security throughout the Middle East. Additionally, AlThani met with US Vice President Joseph R. Biden and discussed bilateral military and security ties, particularly in the context of Yemen and Iran. A report also mentions that a Qatari liquefied natural gas carrier departed for Pakistan at the request of Iran, indicating a positive step towards building trust before entering into ceasefire agreement negotiations.

صار مسؤولون أمريكيون الجمعة بأنهم ينتظرون رداً من طهران على مقترح إنهاء الحرب، إذ لم يُسفر وقف إطلاق النار حتى الآن عن انفراجة نحو اتفاق للسلام.

وفي غضون ذلك، التقى المبعوث الأمريكي الخاص ستيفيت كوتوف، تتصاعد جهود الوساطة لإنهاء الحرب في غزة؛ فقد التقى وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو والمبعوث الخاص ستيف ويتكوف أمس السبت في ميامي مع رئيس وزراء قطر محمد بن عبد الرحمن آل ثاني. وتتفاوض واشنطن وطهران حالياً على مذكرة تفاهم من صفحة واحدة، تهدف إلى وضع إطار لمفاوضات أكثر تفصيلاً، فيما يلعب القطريون دوراً محورياً في الوساطة بين الطرفين، وفق ما أفادت به شبكة CNN





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