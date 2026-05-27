American Health Secretary Robert K. Johnson Faces Criticism for Handling Venomous Snakes in Video

Robert K. Johnson, the American Health Secretary, has been criticized for handling venomous snakes in a video, which has sparked controversy and warnings from wildlife officials.

27 مايو 2026 - 03:46 | آخر تحديث 27 مايو 2026 - 03:46 أثار وزير الصحة الأمريكي روبرت إف كينيدي جونيور موجة واسعة من الجدل بعد تداول مقطع فيديو ظهر فيه وهو يلتقط ثعبانين بيديه العاريتين داخل منزل زميله الدكتور محمد أوز في ولاية فلوريدا، وسط تحذيرات رسمية من الاقتراب من الأفاعي أو محاولة الإمساك بها.

نشر كينيدي المقطع عبر حسابه، موضحاً أنه كان يزيل «ثعباني بلاك ريسر» من فناء منزل الدكتور أوز المطل على الشاطئ في فلوريدا، فيما ظهرت زوجته الممثلة شيريل هاينز وهي تشجعه أثناء الإمساك بالثعبانين. أظهر الفيديو كينيدي وهو يقترب من الثعبانين مرتدياً قميصاً وبنطالاً وجوارب دون حذاء، قبل أن ينحني ويلتقطهما بيديه وسط صيحات تحذير من الحاضرين، إذ سُمعت امرأة تقول: «بوبي.. من فضلك».

وبدا الوزير الأمريكي مبتسماً أمام الكاميرا وهو يرفع الثعبانين، رغم أن أحدهما بدا وكأنه يعض يده خلال التصوير. وبحسب هيئة المتنزهات الوطنية الأمريكية، فإن ثعابين «بلاك ريسر» غير سامة ولا تشكل خطراً على البشر إذا تُركت دون إزعاج. لكن لجنة فلوريدا للحياة البرية وحماية الأسماك حذّرت أخيراً السكان من الاقتراب من الأفاعي مع زيادة نشاطها خلال فصل الربيع، مؤكدة أن حتى الثعابين غير السامة قد تتسبب بعضّات مؤلمة.

وقالت الهيئة في منشور توعوي: «اتركوا مساحة آمنة بينكم وبين الأفاعي، واستمتعوا بمشاهدتها من بعيد، ولا تحاولوا حملها». ويُعد هذا المقطع أحدث فصول العلاقة المثيرة للجدل بين كينيدي وعالم الحيوانات، إذ سبق أن واجه أسئلة داخل الكونغرس الأمريكي بشأن تقارير تحدثت عن قيامه بقطع عضو راكون نافق على الطريق بغرض دراسته لاحقاً.

كما تعرّض قبل عامين لانتقادات واسعة من ناشطين بيئيين بعد مزاعم أفادت بأنه استخدم منشاراً كهربائياً لفصل رأس حوت نافق جرفته الأمواج، قبل نقله فوق سقف سيارته إلى منزله





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Robert K. Johnson American Health Secretary Venomous Snakes Handling Criticism Controversy Wildlife Officials

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