American Proposal to Iran: Abandon High-Enriched Uranium as a Key Condition for Ending War and Opening the Strait of Hormuz

The proposal suggests that Iran should abandon its high-enriched uranium stockpile as a prerequisite for ending the war and reopening the strategic waterway. The details of the disposal process will be discussed in future negotiations related to the future of the Iranian nuclear program.

24 مايو 2026 - 04:56 | آخر تحديث 24 مايو 2026 - 04:56 كشفت صحيفة نيويورك تايمز نقلاً عن مسؤولين أمريكيين، أن التزام إيران بالتخلي عن مخزونها من اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب يعد أحد أبرز بنود المقترح الأمريكي المطروح لإنهاء الحرب وفتح مضيق هرمز، في إطار مفاوضات معقدة تتعلق بالبرنامج النووي الإيراني.

وأوضحت الصحيفة أن المقترح لم يحسم حتى الآن آلية التخلص من المخزون النووي الإيراني، على أن تُرحّل التفاصيل إلى جولات تفاوض لاحقة مرتبطة بمستقبل البرنامج النووي. ووفقاً للمصادر، فإن إصدار إيران بياناً رسمياً يتعهد بالتخلي عن اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب يُمثل خطوة حاسمة لإنجاح الاتفاق، خصوصاً في ظل مخاوف إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب من معارضة جمهورية داخل الكونغرس.

وأضافت الصحيفة أن طهران كانت ترفض في البداية إدراج ملف مخزون اليورانيوم ضمن المرحلة الأولى من الاتفاق، قبل أن يبلغها المفاوضون الأمريكيون عبر الوسطاء بأن واشنطن ستنسحب من المحادثات وتستأنف الحملة العسكرية إذا لم يتم تضمين هذا البند. ونقلت نيويورك تايمز عن مسؤولين أمريكيين أن المخططين العسكريين عرضوا على ترمب خلال الأيام الماضية خيارات لضرب منشأة أصفهان النووية، باعتبار أن الجزء الأكبر من مخزون اليورانيوم الإيراني يُعتقد أنه مخزن تحت الأرض.

كما بحثت الإدارة الأمريكية سيناريوهات استخدام قنابل خارقة للتحصينات لتدمير المخزون النووي المدفون، إضافة إلى مناقشة تنفيذ عملية كوماندوز إسرائيلية لاستعادة اليورانيوم، قبل أن يتراجع ترمب عن الموافقة بسبب ما وُصف بـ“المخاطر الكبيرة”. وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن إيران تمتلك حالياً نحو 970 رطلاً من اليورانيوم المخصب بنسبة 60%， وفق تقديرات الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، وهي نسبة تقترب تقنياً من مستوى الاستخدام العسكري.

وبيّنت أن أحد الخيارات المطروحة يقضي بنقل المخزون إلى روسيا، على غرار ما جرى في اتفاق عام 2015، أو خفض نسبة التخصيب إلى مستويات لا تسمح بإنتاج سلاح نووي. وأضافت نيويورك تايمز أن الاتفاق المقترح يتضمن الإفراج عن مليارات الدولارات من الأصول الإيرانية المجمدة، مع ربط جزء كبير منها بصندوق لإعادة الإعمار، لا تستطيع طهران الوصول إليه بالكامل إلا بعد التوصل إلى اتفاق نووي نهائي، بما يضمن استمرارها في مسار التفاوض





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Iran Nuclear Program High-Enriched Uranium Proposal Ending War Opening The Strait Of Hormuz

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