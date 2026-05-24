American Inflation Accelerates to 4% as Energy Costs Spike, Worrying About Price Pressure

The main inflation index in the US, closely watched by the Federal Reserve, is poised to surge by 4%, driven by soaring energy costs due to the war. This has sparked concerns about expanding price pressures. The data, expected to be released on Thursday, shows that the Consumer Price Index for personal consumption expenses jumped by 3.8% in April compared to the previous year. This makes the inflation rate a full percentage point higher than in February, marking the fastest increase in two months since the end of 2021. Even after excluding energy and food, the core CPI is expected to record the fastest pace since the end of 2023. The rising costs of fuel and other commodities due to the Iran war are reverberating across the global economy, with consumer confidence in the US at an all-time low and companies worldwide highlighting concerns about costs, and inflation expectations are rising, leading to higher bond yields. In addition to inflation data, several Fed officials are expected to speak next week, including John Williams, Phillip Jackson, Neil Kashkari, and Alberto Martin, who will be closely watched for any concerns about the longer-term outlook for inflation, given ongoing supply chain constraints related to the Middle East conflict. The report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis is also expected to include data on personal income and expenditure. This will provide an early glimpse into the spending patterns of households in the second quarter and is expected to show a modest increase in spending, adjusted for inflation, and a slowdown in nominal income growth.

يتجه مؤشر التضخم الرئيسي في أمريكا الأكثر متابعة من الفيدرالي للتسارع بـ 4%، مع إثارة قفزة تكاليف الطاقة مدفوعة بالحرب، حالة القلق من اتساع ضغوط الأسعار.

يتوقع أن تظهر البيانات الحكومية المرتقب صدورها يوم الخميس، أن مؤشر أسعار نفقات الاستهلاك الشخصي قفز 3.8% في أبريل مقارنة بالعام السابق. سيجعل ذلك التضخم أعلى بنقطة مئوية كاملة مما كان عليه في فبراير، مسجلاً أكبر تسارع له خلال شهرين منذ أواخر 2021. حتى بعد استبعاد الطاقة والغذاء، من المرجح أن يسجل مؤشر الأسعار الأساسي في أبريل أسرع وتيرة له منذ أواخر 2023.

تتردد أصداء قفزة أسعار الوقود ومواد أخرى الناجمة عن حرب إيران في مختلف أنحاء الاقتصاد العالمي، مع هبوط معنويات المستهلكين في أمريكا إلى مستوى قياسي منخفض، وتسليط الشركات العالمية الضوء على المخاوف المرتبطة بالتكاليف، وفوق ذلك تتصاعد توقعات التضخم، وترتفع عوائد السندات. بجانب بيانات التضخم، من المقرر أن يتحدث عدة مسؤولين في الفيدرالي الأسبوع المقبل، بينهم جون ويليامز وفيليب جيفرسون ونيل كاشكاري وألبرتو مسلم، وسيدقق المستثمرون في تصريحاتهم بحثا عن أي قلق بشأن الآفاق الأطول أجلا للتضخم، في ضوء قيود الإمدادات المستمرة المرتبطة بصراع الشرق الأوسط.

قال محافظ الفيدرالي كريستوفر والر يوم الجمعة، إنه يميل إلى توضيح أن فرص رفع البنك لأسعار الفائدة في خطوته المقبلة تساوي احتمالات الخفض. إضافة إلى بيانات أسعار نفقات الاستهلاك الشخصي، سيتضمن تقرير مكتب التحليل الاقتصادي أرقاما عن الإنفاق الشخصي والدخول. ستقدم تلك الأرقام لمحة مبكرة عن طلب الأسر بداية الربع الثاني، ويتوقع الاقتصاديون زيادة متواضعة في الإنفاق المعدل وفق التضخم، وتباطؤاً في النمو الاسمي للدخل الشخصي.

تزيد أسعار البنزين"القريبة من أعلى مستوياتها منذ 2022", مخاوف الأمريكيين بشأن تكلفة المعيشة، ويمثل أثر التضخم في ميزانيات الأسر خطرا على توقعات الإنفاق. إذا ضعفت الثقة أكثر، فسيعزز ذلك خطر تراجع زخم الإنفاق مع دخول الصيف. تشير أحدث أرباح الشركات في قطاع السلع الاستهلاكية الكمالية، مثل (تارجت)، إلى أن استردادات الضرائب دعمت الإنفاق حتى الآن. ستصدر الحكومة يوم الخميس بيانات الناتج المحلي الإجمالي للربع الأول المراجعة، والتي تتضمن النفقات الشخصية خلال الفترة.

من بين بيانات اقتصادية أخرى مقررة خلال أسبوع قصير بسبب عطلة، سيصدر"كونفرنس بورد" مؤشر ثقة المستهلكين لشهر مايو يوم الثلاثاء، فيما من المقرر صدور طلبيات السلع المعمرة ومبيعات المنازل الجديدة لشهر أبريل يوم الخميس، وفي نهاية الأسبوع، ستصدر الحكومة أرقام تجارة السلع لشهر أبريل





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Inflation Energy Costs Price Pressure Consumer Confidence Supply Chain Constraints Bond Yields

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