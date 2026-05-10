American Billionaire Warns Against New York Tax Proposal, Calls for Relocation to Florida or Texas

The relationship between money and politics has resurfaced with the growing debate over tax policies in major American cities, with billionaire investor and Citadel CEO, Ward Kin Griffin, expressing concern over New York Mayor de Blasio's proposal to tax the wealthy. Griffin stated that he would reconsider his investments in New York in light of de Blasio's comments, calling New York no longer a welcoming environment for success. Meanwhile, the mayor defended his proposal, stating that the current tax system widens the gap between the rich and the poor, and that reform is necessary to ensure the sustainability of the economy and promote social justice.

عاد ملف العلاقة بين المال والسياسة إلى الواجهة مع تصاعد حدة الجدل بشأن السياسات الضريبية في المدن الأمريكية الكبرى، حيث عبر الملياردير الأمريكي ورد كين غريفين، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة"سيتادل" (Citadel)، عن إعلان عمدة مدينة نيويورك زهران ممداني حول فرض ضريبة على الأثرياء؛ وهو أمر يُعد جزءاً جوهرياً من حملته الانتخابية، وفقاً لشبكة"، وقال غريفين، الثلاثاء، بأنه سيعيد النظر في استثماراته داخل نيويورك في أعقاب تصريحات ممداني، قائلاً إن"القرار الوحيد الذي اتخذناه دون أي ندم خلال الأيام القليلة الماضية هو توسيع نطاق مساحاتنا المكتبية في مقرنا الرئيسي الجديد في ميامي".

وقد يُخلِّف رحيل مستثمرين من أمثال غريفين عن مدينة نيويورك تأثيراً كبيراً على جوانب حيوية مثل الوظائف والاقتصاد، كما أدلى ترامب برأيه بشأن قضية الضريبة المقترحة، حيث نشر تعليقاً عبر منصة"تروث سوشيال" قال فيه إن ممداني -على حد تعبيره-"يدمر نيويورك بهذا المقترح". وجاءت تصريحات غريفين خلال مشاركته في مؤتمر معهد ميلكن 2024، حيث شدد على أن قراره السابق بمغادرة شيكاغو كان صائباً، وأن الوجهة الجديدة توفر مناخاً أكثر دعماً للأعمال والابتكار





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American Politics Tax Policies Wealthy Tax Citadel CEO Ward Kin Griffin New York Mayor De Blasio Florida Texas

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