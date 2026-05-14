Americas Secretary of State Marco Rubio Discusses China's Role in Iran Conflict and Upcoming Meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Marco Rubio, the United States Secretary of State, revealed that American officials are trying to convince China to play a more active role in resolving the conflict in Iran, which is scheduled to take place at the same time as President Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Rubio emphasized that helping China in the Iran file, despite their strategic relationship, serves their interests, as their economy heavily relies on exports rather than domestic consumption. He also mentioned that the US and China have conflicting interests in the Iran issue and that maintaining a healthy relationship is crucial for global stability.

كشف ماركو روبيو وزير الخارجية الأميركي أن مسؤولي بلاده سيحاولون إقناع الصين بلعب دور أكثر فاعلية في حل النزاع في إيران، وذلك بالتزامن مع استعداد الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب للقاء نظيره الصيني شي جين بينغ في بكين.

وأضاف روبيو أن مساعدة الصين للولايات المتحدة في ملف إيران، رغم علاقاتها الاستراتيجية معها، تصب في مصلحتها، إذ لا تزال السفن الصينية عالقة في مضيق هرمز. ويرى روبيو أن التوازن في سياستها الخارجية تجاه الصين، مشيرا إلى أنه "بينما تسعى واشنطن إلى كبح جماح بكين كمنافس جيوسياسي، عليها أيضا الحفاظ على علاقة سليمة معها لضمان استقرار العالم". وقال الوزير: "تمثل الصين التحدي السياسي الأكبر لنا على الصعيد الجيوسياسي، كما أنها أهم علاقة يجب علينا إدارتها. ستكون لدينا مصالح تتعارض مع مصالحهم، ولتجنب الحروب والحفاظ على السلام"





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China Iran US-China Relations Secretary Of State Marco Rubio President Donald Trump Xi Jinping Beijing Minghui Crisis Global Stability

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