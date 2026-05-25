American military strikes Iranian vessels in the South, aiming to protect forces from Iranian threats

The US military launched strikes against Iranian vessels in the South, targeting boats attempting to plant mines and launch missiles, with the stated aim of protecting US forces from threats posed by the Iranian military. The US Central Command stated that the operation was a response to Iranian threats, while the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the country was negotiating to end the war and not discussing nuclear issues at the moment. The spokesperson added that they had reached results on several topics discussed but that this did not mean they were close to signing an agreement.

شن الجيش الأمريكي، الاثنين، هجمات في جنوب إيران استهدفت قوارب كانت تحاول زرع ألغام ومصانع إطلاق صواريخ، وقال القيادة المركزية الأميركية إن العملية جاءت بهدف حماية قواتنا من تهديدات القوات الإيرانية.

"الوصول إلى اتفاق إما أن يكون عظيماً وهادفاً أو لن يكون هناك اتفاق. "، قال وزير الخارجية الأميركي ماركو روبيو: "لدينا، برأيي، شيء متين مطروح على الطاولة في ما يتعلق بقدرتهم على فتح مضيق هرمز. "، إلى ذلك، قال متحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية: "نتفاوض لإنهاء الحرب ولا نبحث المسائل النووية حالياً. "، وأضاف: "توصلنا إلى نتائج بشأن العديد من المواضيع التي نوقشت لكن هذا لا يعني أننا قريبون من توقيع اتفاق.





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Iran Military Strikes Mines Missiles Threats Negotiations War Nuclear Issues Agreement

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