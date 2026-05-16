American Secretary of State Mark Robio's Athletic Outfit Sparks Debate on Social Media

A picture of US Secretary of State Mark Robio wearing an athletic outfit on his way to China on Air Force One has sparked a wave of debate on social media. The outfit was compared to one worn by former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after his arrest earlier this year, leading to speculation about a possible message behind the choice.

أشعلت صورة وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، مرتديًا بدلة رياضية على متن طائرة الرئاسة الأمريكية "إير فورس ون" في طريقه إلى الصين، موجة واسعة من الجدل على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وأثار الزي انتباه المتابعين، خاصة بعد مقارنته ببدلة مشابهة كان يرتديها الرئيس الفنزويلي المخلوع نيكولاس مادورو عقب اعتقاله في وقت سابق من هذا العام. وفي تعليق لافت، قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب إنه يعتقد أن روبيو بدا "أنيقًا جدًا" بتلك الإطلالة، مضيفًا أنه ربما لا يختار ارتداءها بنفسه، لكنه رأى أنها بدت مناسبة له، واصفًا إياه بأنه "متميز".

وانتشرت الصورة على نطاق واسع بعد أن لاحظ المستخدمون التشابه بين البدلتين، ما فتح باب التساؤلات حول ما إذا كان الأمر مجرد صدفة، أو يحمل دلالة معينة. وتحوّلت القضية إلى حديث واسع على الإنترنت، بعدما أطلق مدير الاتصالات في البيت الأبيض على الإطلالة اسم "نايكي تك فنزويلا", فيما تداولت بعض المنصات مصطلحات أخرى لوصفها. لكن روبيو بدوره نفى وجود أي رسالة وراء اختياره للبدلة، مؤكدًا أنها مجرد قطعة "مريحة يعجبه ارتداؤها", و"لا تحمل أي دلالات سياسية أو رمزية".

بين التفسيرات الساخرة والتكهنات، استمرت إطلالة روبيو في تصدّر الاهتمام، لتصبح واحدة من أكثر اللقطات تداولًا خلال الرحلة إلى الصين





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US Secretary Of State Mark Robio Athletic Outfit China Air Force One Nicolas Maduro Debate Social Media Message Political Deduction

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