American Ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Response to Iran Deal Criticism

Mike Pompeo, the former US Secretary of State, sparked a response from the White House after tweeting about the Iran deal, accusing it of being influenced by a plan to pay the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps to build a nuclear weapons program and threatening to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

شاهد كيف علّق وزير خارجية مصر على تصريحات ترامب بتأجيل الهجوم على إيران شاهد كيف علّق وزير خارجية إسبانيا لـCNN على مستقبل المواجهة مع إيران CNN — أثار وزير الخارجية الأمريكي الأسبق، مايك بومبيو، ردودا رسمية من البيت الأبيض بعد تدوينة تناول فيها بنود الاتفاق مع إيران لإنهاء الحرب.

وقال بومبيو في تدوينة نشرها على صفحته بمنصة إكس (تويتر سابقا): 'يبدو أن الاتفاق المطروح مع إيران مستوحى مباشرةً من خطة ويندي شيرمان وروبرت مالي وبن رودس: دفع المال للحرس الثوري الإيراني لبناء برنامج أسلحة دمار شامل وترويع العالم. لا يمتّ هذا الاتفاق لمبدأ ’أمريكا أولاً‘ بصلة.. الأمر واضح: افتحوا المضيق اللعين.. امنعوا إيران من الحصول على المال..

دمروا ما يكفي من قدراتها حتى لا تتمكن من تهديد حلفائنا في المنطقة', ورد مساعد الرئيس الأمريكي ومدير الاتصالات في البيت الأبيض، ستيفن تشيونغ، موجها انتقادات لاذعة لبومبيو في منشور على منصة إكس، قال فيه: 'مايك بومبيو لا يفقه شيئاً مما يقول. عليه أن يغلق فمه الغبي ويترك العمل الحقيقي للمختصين. لم يطلع على شيء يحدث، فكيف له أن يعرف؟

' كان الرئيس الأمريكي، دونالد ترامب، قد قال، السبت، إنه تم ’التفاوض إلى حد كبير’ على اتفاق أوسع بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، وأنه سيتم إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، مما يشير إلى زخم محتمل نحو إنهاء الحرب التي استمرت لأشهراً. كتب ترامب، في منشور عبر منصة ’تروث سوشيال’, أنه أجرى مكالمة هاتفية ’مثمرة للغاية’ مع قادة خليجيين وإقليميين، من بينهم ولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان، والرئيس الإماراتي الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، وأمير دولة قطر الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني، بجانب قائد الجيش الباكستاني المشير عاصم منير





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