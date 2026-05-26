American-Iranian Tensions Escalate as Military Strikes Erupt in Gulf Waters

The American-Iranian tension has entered a hotter field phase, following military strikes exchanged in the Gulf waters, amid American assurances that the operations were conducted 'in self-defense.' Meanwhile, the Iranian media announced casualties in an attack targeting boats south of Lark Island near Bandar Abbas, while the U.S. Central Command announced the execution of 'defensive strikes' in southern Iran, targeting missile launch platforms and boats that it claimed were attempting to plant mines and threaten American forces and maritime navigation.

دخل التوتر الأمريكي الإيراني مرحلة ميدانية أكثر سخونة، بعد تبادل ضربات عسكرية في مياه الخليج، وسط تأكيدات أمريكية بأن العمليات جاءت «دفاعاً عن النفس»، فيما أعلن الإعلام الإيراني سقوط قتلى في هجوم استهدف قوارب جنوب جزيرة لارك قرب بندر عباس.

وأكد التلفزيون الإيراني، وفق ما نقلته وكالات أنباء، مقتل 4 أشخاص في الهجوم، مشيراً إلى أن الوضع في بندر عباس «هادئ وطبيعي» رغم التصعيد العسكري المتسارع في المنطقة. وفي المقابل، أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية تنفيذ «ضربات دفاعية» في جنوب إيران، استهدفت منصات إطلاق صواريخ وزوارق قالت إنها كانت تحاول زرع ألغام وتهديد القوات الأمريكية والملاحة البحرية.

وقال مسؤول أمريكي إن الضربات استهدفت مواقع صواريخ أرض-جو ومنصات بحرية قرب بندر عباس، بعد تعرض مقاتلات أمريكية لمحاولات هجوم من زوارق إيرانية خلال الساعات الماضية. وتزامنت التطورات مع حالة ترقب إقليمية ودولية واسعة، وسط مخاوف من انزلاق المواجهة المحدودة إلى تصعيد أوسع قد يهدد أمن الملاحة والطاقة في الخليج ومضيق هرمز





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American-Iranian Tensions Military Strikes Gulf Waters Self-Defense Iranian Media U.S. Central Command Missile Launch Platforms Boats Plating Mines American Forces Maritime Navigation Regional And International Anticipation Limited Confrontation Wider Conflict Security Of Navigation Energy In The Gulf Strait Of Hormuz

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