American Secretary of State Mark Robio's 'Prison' Outfit Sparks Global Laughter and Controversy

The story of American Secretary of State Mark Robio's 'prison' outfit during his visit to China has sparked global laughter and controversy. The incident began with a formal statement released by the White House about Robio's attire during his trip to Beijing. However, social media users captured a bizarre resemblance between Robio's outfit and that of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who was arrested and imprisoned in January. The comparison led to memes and sarcastic comments, with many questioning whether it was a political statement or a mere unfortunate coincidence. Robio later clarified that the choice of outfit was merely a comfortable choice for a long flight, but the incident was seen as a bizarre diplomatic faux pas by many, given the historical rivalry between the two leaders.

15 مايو 2026 - 13:40 | آخر تحديث 15 مايو 2026 - 13:40لم تكن رحلة وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو إلى الصين لتمر دون جدل، لكن الغريب أن «الأزمة’ هذه المرة لم تكن دبلوماسية، بل كانت بسبب ‘بدلة رياضية رمادية’ جعلته نسخة طبق الأصل من خصمه اللدود، الرئيس الفنزويلي المخلوع نيكولاس مادورو.

القصة بدأت بصورة رسمية نشرها البيت الأبيض لروبيو خلال رحلته إلى بكين، لكن مستخدمي منصات التواصل الاجتماعي التقطوا مفارقة مذهلة، فالبدلة التي يرتديها الوزير الأمريكي هي ذاتها ‘بالضبط’ التي كان يرتديها مادورو لحظة اعتقاله المدوّي في يناير الماضي. وسرعان ما انتشرت المقارنات الساخرة تحت عنوان ‘أزياء السجون’, وسط تساؤلات: هل هي رسالة سياسية أم مجرد صدفة كارثية؟ وأمام موجة السخرية العالمية، خرج ماركو روبيو عن صمته في مقابلة تلفزيونية من بكين ليوضح الحقيقة.

ونفى الوزير تماماً وجود أي قصد سياسي، قائلاً بخفة ظل: ‘هل تعلمون؟ ربما هو من قلدني.. لأنني كنت أملك هذه البدلة قبله! ’.

وأكد روبيو أن الأمر لا يتعدى كونه اختياراً لملابس ‘مريحة’ لرحلة طيران طويلة، مشيراً إلى أنه لم يكن يتوقع أن تتحول ملابسه الرياضية إلى قضية رأي عام. لكن ما جعل الواقعة ‘أغرب سقطة أزياء’ هذا العام هو العداء التاريخي بين الرجلين، فروبيو هو المهندس الرئيسي للتحركات التي أدت للإطاحة بمادورو ونقله للمحاكمة في أمريكا بتهم تهريب المخدرات.

وأن يظهر ‘الصياد’ بزي ‘الطريدة’ المعتقلة أثناء رحلة إلى الصين كان كافياً لجعل المواقع الإخبارية تصف المشهد بأنه ‘الأكثر سريالية’ في الدبلوماسية الأمريكية مؤخراً. ورغم محاولات روبيو لإنهاء الجدل، إلا أن ‘الميمز’ والتعليقات الساخرة لا تزال تلاحقه، حيث اعتبر مغردون أن السياسة دخلت عصر ‘الأزياء المفخخة’, بينما رأى آخرون أن ماركو روبيو، وبدون قصد، منح خصمه مادورو ‘ظهوراً أخراً’ على مسرح الأحداث العالمية من خلال هذه البدلة الرمادية الشهيرة





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American Secretary Of State Mark Robio Prison Outfit Nicolas Maduro Venezuela Diplomatic Faux Pas Historical Rivalry

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