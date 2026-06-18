American Defense Secretary Criticizes Allies, Talks on Iran, Defense Cuts, Immigration, and European Confidence

The American defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, announced a six-month review of the American forces in Europe, stating that the results will depend on the allies' speed in taking responsibility for their security and defense. He also criticized European allies for not allowing the American forces to use military bases in Europe for attacks on Iran and called it 'a matter of concern.' In addition, he discussed the impact of immigration policies, gender equality, and defense cuts on Europe's confidence and self-perception.

قالت وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية إن مراجعة ستمتد لمدة ستة أشهر للقوات الأمريكية في أوروبا ستعتمد على مدى سرعة الحلفاء الأوروبيين في تحمل مسؤولية أمنهم ودفاعهم.

كما انتقد وزير الدفاع الأمريكي الحلفاء الأوروبيين بسبب رفضهم السماح للقوات الأمريكية باستخدام قواعد عسكرية في أوروبا لشن هجمات على إيران. كما تحدث عن السياسات الهجرة والمساواة بين الجنسين في أوروبا وتراجع الإنفاق الدفاعي. كما تحدث عن فتح حدود أوروبا وتوسيع أنظمة الرعاية الاجتماعية وتراجع ثقة أوروبا بنفسها وبحضارتها. كما تحدث عن الجيش الإسرائيلي الذي أعلن أن إيران أطلقت صواريخ باتجاه إسرائيل للمرة الأولى منذ وقف إطلاق النار في الثامن من نيسان/ أبريل.

كما تحدث عن المجتمعات اليهودية والمسلمة في ألمانيا والسعي نحو التضامن. كما تحدث عن ترامب الذي خضع لفحص طبي أظهرت نتائجه خسارته لنحو 9 كغم. وقال طبيبه إن الرئيس يتمتع بصحة ممتازة. لكن لديه تشوهات قليلة.

رغم لعبة شد الأعصاب، جاء الهجوم الإيراني على إسرائيل رد الدولة العبرية في حدود 'المتوقع' وفق محللين ألمان وأوروبيين. كما تحدث عن قطر التي تمكنت من الوساطة لتحقيق اتفاق هدنة بين حماس وإسرائيل ما سر نجاح الدبلوماسية القطرية في العمل وسط صراع معقد





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American Defense Secretary Review Of American Forces In Europe Criticism Of European Allies Iranian Attacks On Israel European Confidence Immigration Policies Gender Equality Defense Cuts

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