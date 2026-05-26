American Secretary of State: Iran Talks May Take Days, US Strikes Iran, Qatar Talks, Russia-US Relations, Qatar's Alleged 12 Billion Dollar Offer to Iran, Saudi Arabia's Position on Israel-Palestine

The Secretary of State, Mark Robio, stated that the negotiations with Iran on a settlement agreement may take a few days. He also mentioned that the talks between the two parties continued today in Qatar. Regarding the recent US strikes on Iran, he said that the blockade should remain open and would remain open in some way or another. The Secretary of State also mentioned that he had a phone call with the Russian Secretary of State, Sergei Lavrov, to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the relations between Moscow and Washington. The Qatari Foreign Ministry denied the reports that Qatar offered 12 billion dollars to Iran to reach an agreement with the US.

قال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو إن التفاوض مع إيران على صياغة اتفاق التسوية قد يستغرق بضعة أيام، وأشار لاستمرار المباحثات بين الطرفين اليوم في قطر.

وقال روبيو في تصريحات نقلتها وكالة"رويترز":"جرت بعض المحادثات في قطر اليوم وأعتقد أن هناك كثيرا من الأخذ والرد حول صياغات محددة في الوثيقة". وتعلقًا على الضربات الأمريكية الأخيرة على إيران، قال روبيو "يجب أن تبقى المضائق مفتوحة وستبقى مفتوحة بطريقة أو بأخرى". وفي وقت سابق، اليوم، . أكد المتحدث الرسمي باسم القيادة المركزية الأمريكية"سنتكوم", تيم هوكينز لوكالة"نوفوستي" أن الجيش الأمريكي هاجم منصات إطلاق صواريخ وزوارق في جنوب إيران، بزعم محاولتها زرع ألغام.

وكانت صحيفة وول ستريت جورنال قد نقلت عن وسطاء مشاركين في المفاوضات قولهم إن التقدم نحو التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب مع إيران تباطأ، في ظل تمسك الطرفين بمواقفهما بشأن الإشارات المتعلقة بالبرنامج النووي الإيراني ومسألة الإفراج عن مليارات إيران المجمدة. أجرى وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف ونظيره الأمريكي ماركو روبيو اتصالا هاتفيا تناول النزاع في أوكرانيا والعلاقات الثنائية بين موسكو وواشنطن، وتطورات الوضع في إيران.

الخارجية القطرية: مزاعم عرض 12 مليار دولار على إيران لضمان التوصل إلى اتفاق عارية عن الصحة نفى المتحدث الرسمي باسم وزارة الخارجية القطرية ماجد الأنصاري، صحة التقارير التي زعمت أن الدوحة عرضت على إيران مبلغ 12 مليار دولار لضمان التوصل إلى اتفاق مع الولايات المتحدة. نقلت صحيفة وول ستريت جورنال عن وسطاء مشاركين في المفاوضات قولهم إن التقدم نحو التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب مع إيران تباطأ، اليوم الاثنين.

"سي إن إن" عن مصدر سعودي: المملكة لن تطبع مع إسرائيل إلا بعد وجود مسار واضح نحو إقامة دولة فلسطيني





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