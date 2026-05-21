American threat to evacuate Palestinians' UN visas if Mansour doesn't withdraw from GA bid

The U.S. has sent a letter to the Palestinian Permanent Observer (PPO) indicating that if Riyad Mansour doesn't withdraw his candidature for the position of Deputy President at the GA, they will revoke the Palestinian visa for UN attendance. The letter states that the Palestinian Authority (PA) will be held responsible for any harm to U.S. interests.

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UNGA GA Palestinian Mansour Riyad Mansour Deputy President Visa Palestinian Visas Palestinian Authority (PA) U.S. Americans Diplomat State Department American Diplomats Palestine Mission To The UN

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