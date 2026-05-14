American Secretary of State Marco Rubio Warns Against China's Global Influence Expansion, Reiterates US Commitment to Counterbalance

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed concern about China's growing global influence and its potential to surpass the US. He emphasized that the US is not seeking to contain China but rather to counterbalance its rise and ensure its interests are not compromised. The US-China summit, which began on Thursday, is expected to focus on resolving trade and economic disputes, as well as discussing global issues.

أكد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو أن الولايات المتحدة تدرك نية الصين تعزيز نفوذها على الساحة العالمية، ولكنها غير مستعدة للسماح بذلك على حساب دور واشنطن.

وقال روبيو في مقابلة مع قناة"فوكس نيوز" بثت في 13 مايو: "إنهم (الصين) واثقون من أنهم سيصبحون الدولة الأكثر نفوذا في العالم، متجاوزين الولايات المتحدة. لديهم خطة لتحقيق هذا الهدف، وهم بصدد تنفيذها. ولا ألومهم على ذلك - لو كنتُ في الحكومة الصينية، لكانت لديّ الخطة نفسها تماما". وأضاف: "لسنا بصدد احتواء الصين، لكن صعودها لا ينبغي أن يكون على حسابنا.

ولا ينبغي أن يصاحب صعودها سقوطنا". وتابع وزير الخارجية الأمريكي: "عندما تتعارض خططها مع المصالح الوطنية الأمريكية، علينا أن نفعل ما هو في مصلحتنا، وستتم مناقشة ذلك خلال هذه الزيارة. والأهم من ذلك، أن هذا سيكون سمة من سمات هذه العلاقة على المدى الطويل". ووصل الرئيس الأمريكي إلى الصين في 13 مايو.

وخلال زيارته، سيجري مفاوضات مع الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ. ومن المتوقع أن يركز الزعيمان خلال مشاوراتهما على تسوية النزاعات التجارية والاقتصادية الثنائية. كما يُتوقع مناقشة قضايا عالمية رئيسية. مازح نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس الصحفيين أمس الأربعاء بشأن شعوره بالوحدة في البيت الأبيض بينما يتواجد الرئيس دونالد ترامب في الصين.

بدأت اليوم الخميس، مباحثات القمة بين الرئيسين الصيني شي جين بينغ والأمريكي دونالد ترامب في قاعة الشعب الكبرى في العاصمة الصينية بكين. بيد ترامب أوراق للقمة في الصين، لكن أهم ما يجب أن يفعله هو أن يخفف من حدة موقف الزعيم الصيني وتحقيق مصالح الولايات المتحدة. غوردون شانغ - USA Toda





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