Americans' Negative Reactions to AI: Concerns Over Job Displacement, Energy Consumption, and Mental Health

The article discusses the negative reactions of Americans towards AI, including concerns about job displacement, energy consumption, and mental health. It highlights the growing opposition to AI centers and the potential impact on resources like water and energy. The text also mentions the challenges faced by AI developers in obtaining energy, water, and permits, and the declining support for AI projects in certain regions.

NEWS TEXT: https://aawsat.com/%D8%B9%D9%84%D9%88%D9%85/5282394-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B0%D9%83%D8%A7%D8%A1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%B5%D8%B7%D9%86%D8%A7%D8%B9%D9%8A-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A3%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%B1%D9%83%D9%8A%D9%88%D9%86-%D9%8A%D8%AC%D8%A7%D8%A8%D9%87%D9%88%D9%86%D9%87-%D8%A8%D8%B1%D8%AF%D9%88%D8%AF-%D9%81%D8%B9%D9%84-%D8%B3%D9%84%D8%A8%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%B4%D8%AF%D9%8A%D8%AF%D8%A9هذا الخطر يتمثل في الردود السلبية للأميركيين: هل نريد حقاً تكنولوجيا تقضي على الوظائف، وتستهلك كميات هائلة من الطاقة والمياه، وتُضعف قدرتنا على التفكير، وتُشكل مجموعة واسعة من المخاطر الأخرى، بدءاً من تسهيل مراقبة الحكومة للمواطنين وصولاً إلى تشجيع انتحار المراهقين؟

من الواضح أن الذكاء الاصطناعي قد يكون أداة مفيدة أيضاً -إذ يُمكن أن يُساعد في تطوير أدوية أفضل وحلول مناخية، على سبيل المثال- لكن للمعارضين وجهة نظر أخرى





aawsat_News / 🏆 16. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AI Job Displacement Energy Consumption Mental Health AI Centers Support For AI Projects Declining Support Energy And Water Resources

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

آبل تطلق الجيل الجديد من Apple Intelligence بقدرات صور واقعية وذكاء متعمق يحفظ الخصوصيةآبل تكشف عن جيل جديد من Apple Intelligence مدمج في أنظمتها مع Siri AI، أدوات ذكية في سفاري وكلمات السر، وتطبيق عالم الصور لإنشاء صور فائقة الواقعية مع الحفاظ عل

Read more »

Apple تعلن في WWDC26 عن Apple Intelligence وسيري AI وتحسينات ضخمة لأنظمة iOS وmacOS وwatchOSApple تعلن في مؤتمر WWDC26 عن الجيل الجديد من Apple Intelligence، ومساعد سيري AI الأكثر ذكاءً، مع أدوات إشراف عائلي لسلامة الأطفال وتحسينات كبيرة في الأداء والت

Read more »

Apple تطلق Siri AI بمستوى غير مسبوق من الذكاء مع حماية قوية لخصوصية المستخدمينApple تعلن عن Siri AI، إصدار جديد كلياً من Siri مدعوم بتقنيات Apple Intelligence، بقدرات حوارية متقدمة، فهم للسياق الشخصي، تكامل عبر أجهزة iPhone وiPad وMac، مع

Read more »

Yemeni Government Prioritizes Electricity Issue and Works on Sustainable SolutionsThe Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Yemen, Dr. Sha'if Al-Zandani, has clarified that the government places the issue of electricity at the top of its priorities and is working diligently to find sustainable solutions that stabilize and improve electricity service, according to several pathways in the short and medium term, and based on practical solutions that involve the implementation of strategic projects that the government has initiated, although completing them requires more time. The government has issued a comprehensive clarification of the current electricity situation and the main issues surrounding it, which will be released concurrently with this statement, noting that the government, which has been in office for more than three months, understands the people's suffering and their need for electricity as it is an indispensable service, but solutions require continuous work to implement projects and are not a magic wand. The electricity problem is not a recent issue, but rather a chronic problem that has persisted for many years. Yemeni cities and provinces have witnessed an increasing demand for energy amid urban expansion, while the electrical system has suffered extensive destruction during the years of the Houthi war, with the electricity sector being the most affected by the catastrophic war that inflicted tremendous damage on the country's infrastructure.

Read more »

Gold Stabilizes Amid Iran-Israel Ceasefire and Expectations of 2027 Rate CutGold prices stabilized during trading on Tuesday, as market participants assessed the durability of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, focusing on the Middle East conflict, inflation concerns, and the possibility of a return to raising US interest rates.

Read more »

Apple تطلق Apple Intelligence وXcode 27 بتكامل واسع مع نماذج Anthropic وGoogle وOpenAIApple تعلن عن Apple Intelligence وSiri AI وأطر عمل موحدة للذكاء الاصطناعي، مع Xcode 27 الداعم لنماذج Anthropic وGoogle Gemini وOpenAI، وإتاحة سحابية مجانية للمط

Read more »