American-Iranian Negotiations Stall Amid Stalemate, Pressure on Trump, and Concerns Over Oil Prices and Inflation

The American-Iranian negotiations are still in limbo due to a stalemate, with Iran insisting on control over the Strait of Hormuz, exacerbating pressure on President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Iranian Interior Minister Esfandiar Rahim-Maddon met with his Pakistani counterpart, expressing hopes for renewed peace talks with the United States. Abbas Araqchi, the Iranian Foreign Minister, stated that Pakistan's role in the diplomatic track with the United States remains ongoing. He also mentioned that the U.S. has sent messages expressing its willingness to continue the dialogue, following Trump's rejection of the Iranian proposal.

لا تزال المفاوضات الأمريكية الإيرانية تراوح مكانها وسط حالة من الجمود، في ظل تمسك طهران بورقة السيطرة على مضيق هرمز، ما يفاقم الضغوط على الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، خصوصاً مع ارتفاع أسعار الوقود وبالتالي التضخم في الولايات المتحدة وعدم تحقيق أهدافه الرئيسية من الحرب.

يأتي ذلك في وقت بحث فيه وزير الداخلية الإيراني إسكندر مؤمني مع نظيره الباكستاني محسن نقوي في طهران، آفاق استئناف محادثات السلام مع الولايات المتحدة، بحسب ما أفادت وكالة «نور نيوز» الإيرانية. وأكد وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي أن دور باكستان في المسار الدبلوماسي مع الولايات المتحدة «ما زال مستمرا». ولفت عراقجي إلى أن واشنطن أرسلت رسائل تعبر فيها عن رغبتها في مواصلة الحوار، وذلك بعد إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب رفض المقترح الإيراني.

وكانت إيران قد سلمت، الأحد، ردها على المقترح الأمريكي الرامي إلى إنهاء الحرب إلى باكستان، إلا أن ترامب وصف المقترح بأنه «غير مقبول إطلاقا»





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American-Iranian Negotiations Iranian-Pakistani Talks Strait Of Hormuz Oil Prices Inflation President Donald Trump Abbas Araqchi Esfandiar Rahim-Maddon Pakistan's Role In The Diplomatic Track With T

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