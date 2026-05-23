America's New Air Travel Restrictions Imposed Amid Escalating Tensions with Iran

The United States has imposed new travel restrictions on airlines operating in the region as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to escalate, with reports suggesting a review of President Trump's administration. The restrictions will remain in place until Monday 25th May, requiring airlines to obtain new permits from the Iranian aviation authorities before proceeding with civilian flights in the affected areas. The move comes amidst the backdrop of increasing regional tension and political maneuvers by both sides, accompanied by reports of potential military scenarios being prepared by the United States. Following a meeting with top national security officials, President Trump reaffirmed his stance on not permitting Iran to possess nuclear weapons, implying a potential escalation in the event of a failure in negotiations. The US Defense Department has also been making plans to mobilize troops amid escalating tensions, with some soldiers waiving holiday leave in anticipation of potential developments.

، السبت، و"قيودا جديدة على مجالها الجوي" في اليوم الخامس والثمانين من الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية ضدها، وسط تقارير أمريكية تحدثت عن مراجعة إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترامب.

ووفق قرار، ستظل القيود سارية حتى الاثنين 25 أيار/ مايو، فيما ألزمت شركات الطيران بالحصول على موافقات جديدة من هيئة الطيران المدني الإيرانية قبل تشغيل الرحلات المدنية في المناطق المشمولة بالقرار. وجاءت هذه الإجراءات في ظل تصاعد التوتر الإقليمي واستمرار التحركات السياسية والدبلوماسية بين واشنطن وطهران، بالتزامن مع تقارير عن استعدادات أمريكية لسيناريوهات عسكرية محتملة.

وكشف موقع "أكسيوس" الأمريكي أن الرئيس دونالد ترامب عقد، الجمعة، اجتماعا مع كبار مسؤولي الأمن القومي لبحث تطورات الجهود الدبلوماسية ومراجعة الخيارات المتاحة في حال انهيار المفاوضات مع إيران. وشارك في الاجتماع نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس، ووزير الحرب بيت هيغسيث، ومدير وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية جون راتكليف، إلى جانب مسؤولين أمنيين وعسكريين بارزين. ونقل الموقع عن مصادر مطلعة أن الإدارة الأمريكية ما تزال ترى "نافذة محتملة للتقدم" خلال الساعات الأربع والعشرين المقبلة، رغم تصاعد الحديث عن خيارات عسكرية.

من جهتها، ذكرت صحيفة "وول ستريت جورنال"، نقلا عن مسؤولين أمريكيين، أن ترامب أبلغ مساعديه بأنه يرغب في منح المسار الدبلوماسي مزيدا من الوقت، لكنه لم يستبعد اللجوء إلى القوة العسكرية إذا فشلت المفاوضات. وأكدت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض، كارولين ليفيت، في تصريحات لشبكة "سي بي ایس نيوز"، أن الرئيس الأمريكي "يبقي جميع الخيارات مطروحة"، فيما تأكد مسؤولون في الإدارة الأمريكية أن وزارة الدفاع جاهزة لتنفيذ أي توجيهات يصدرها ترامب.

وفي السياق ذاته، أفادت شبكة "سي بي إس" بأن وكالات الدفاع والاستخبارات الأمريكية بدأت تحديث قوائم استدعاء الموظفين العاملين في الخارج، ضمن خطط الطوارئ المتصاعدة، مشيرة إلى أن بعض العسكريين ألغوا إجازاتهم الخاصة بعطلة "يوم الذكرى" تحسبا لتطورات محتملة. وخلال حديثه في البيت الأبيض، جدد ترامب تأكيده أن إيران "لن يُسمح لها أبدا بامتلاك سلاح نووي"، معتبرا أن العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية الأخيرة "عززت قوة الردع" (المصدر: تشرين)





Arabi21News / 🏆 26. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Iraq Israel Tensions Travel Restrictions Military Scenarios

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

مدير وكالة الطاقة الدولية ينبه إلى خطر أسواق النفط بفقدان مخزونات عالمية وهبوط الأسعار مع ارتفاع الطلب في الموسم الصيفيFotuh Birol, Executive Director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, raised concerns about the potential entry of oil markets into a 'dangerous zone' in July or August due to the depletion of global inventories and rising demand during the summer travel season. This comes at a time of continuing tensions between the US and Israel and Iran and the impact of these tensions on international markets.

Read more »

Employment, Inflation, Iran-US Tensions Impact Oil and Fertilizer PricesThe US job market remains robust despite seasonal employment fluctuations, according to initial unemployment claims data released by the US Department of Labor. The number of initial unemployment claims dropped by 3,000 to 209,000 in the week ending May 16, lower than expectations but still indicative of a flexible labor market that provides room for the Federal Reserve to focus on inflationary pressures.

Read more »

China and Russia Strengthen Strategic Alliance Amid Tensions in the Middle EastThe visit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin showcased the deepening of their strategic alliance, with the leaders emphasizing the unprecedented strength of their partnership and its role in maintaining global stability. The visit also highlighted the growing tensions in the Middle East and the need for cooperation between major powers to address these challenges.

Read more »

Tensions in the Atlantic Alliance: A Deepening Clash between the US and EuropeThe 'Iran War' has shown that the Atlantic divide is no longer confined to a single issue, but a cumulative outcome of interlinked security, trade, energy, China, Russia, Iran, and defense dynamics.

Read more »

وساطة باكستانية لإنهاء الحرب... وواشنطن تدرس شن ضربات جديدةCoverage of a significant strategic turning point in the Middle East, where diplomatic efforts intersect with escalating military tensions in vital waterways. Pakistan's Army Chief and Iranian Foreign Minister meet to discuss diplomatic initiatives aimed at preventing further escalation and ending the war with Iran. The US government is considering launching new strikes on Iran, and President Trump changes his schedule to stay in Washington, fueling speculation about renewed military action against Iran.

Read more »

Efforts and Tensions in the Middle EastThe Middle East region is at a critical strategic juncture, with intense diplomatic efforts intersecting with escalating military tensions in vital waterways. In Tehran, the Pakistani Army Chief, Asim Bajwa, met with the Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, while Islam Abadi is intensifying its diplomatic efforts to mediate between Iran and the United States. The two sides discussed diplomatic initiatives aimed at preventing further escalation and ending the war with Iran. Meanwhile, reports from Axios and CBS News indicate that the US government is considering new strikes on Iran, and President Donald Trump has changed his schedule to remain in Washington at the end of the week, fueling speculation about a renewed military confrontation with Iran.

Read more »