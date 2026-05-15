American Statement on Iran Militias' Role in Iraqi Institutions, Iraqi Official on Dollar Shippers, and Iraqi-American Dialogue

The text discusses the American stance on Iran-backed militias' involvement in Iraqi institutions, the priority of addressing the delay in dollar shipments from the US to Iraq, and the ongoing dialogue between Iraqi and American officials.

قال متحدث باسم الخارجية الأمريكية إن ميليشيات إيران يجب ألا يكون لها أي دور في مؤسسات الدولة العراقية، مؤكداً اليمين الدستورية خلال جلسة للبرلمان تخللتها مشادات كلامية بسبب عدم التوافق حول مناصب وزارية هامة.

وعلى ما يبدو، ورغم أتون الحرب الدائرة في الخليج، لم تكن جلسة البرلمان العراقي بعيدة عن أنظار الولايات المتحدة، حيث وجهت واشنطن رسالة وُصفت بالصارمة لـ "علي الزيدي". إعلام محلية، الخميس، عن متحدث باسم الخارجية الأمريكية تأكيده أن الولايات المتحدة ستحدد تعاملها مع الحكومة المقبلة على أساس موقفها من الفصائل المسلحة المدعومة من إيران.

من ضمن الرسائل الأمريكية ما تحدثت به السفيرة الأمريكية السابقة لدى بغداد، ألينا رومانوسكي، حيث كشفت أن إدارة ترامب تمارس ضغوطاً حثيثة على بغداد لاتخاذ خيار حاسم بين أن تكون صديقاً لإيران أو صديقاً للولايات المتحدة والخليج. العراق 2026 الذي نظمه المجلس الأطلسي بحضور جمع من الدبلوماسيين ورجال الأعمال وقادة عسكريين، حذرت رومانسكي من أن العراق هو "الأقل جاهزية" للتعامل مع أي صراع طويل الأمد بسبب التأثيرات الخارجية والقضايا الداخلية العالقة بين المكونات.

وأكدت رومانسكي أن حكومة علي الزيدي وصلتها رسائل حازمة عبر قنوات خاصة، وهي في وضع مختلف وسط حرب الخليج الحالية، وقد شهدت رسائل متبادلة بين الإطار التنسيقي والنخبة الأمريكية. وحذرت السفيرة السابقة من أن التبعات ستكون واضحة وحاسمة إذا لم يتمكن رئيس الوزراء المكلف من السيطرة على تحركات المليشيات، داعية إلى إطلاق حوار وطني وعلني يحدد بشكل صريح ما يريده العراقيون لمستقبل بلادهم وكيفية التعامل مع ملف القوى المسلحة خارج إطار الدولة.

وختمت بالإشارة إلى أن غياب الموقف الواضح للحكومة الجديدة تجاه الأمور الخارجية والمحلية يضع العراق في موقف حرج يتطلب تحديد المسار المستقبلي بسرعة فائقة لضمان عدم استمرار استغلال جغرافية البلاد كمصدر للتهديدات الإقليمية. على صعيد متصل، قال مسؤول عراقي رفيع المستوى إن معالجة أزمة تأخر شحنات الدولار من الولايات المتحدة إلى بغداد ستكون من أولويات الحكومة الجديدة لتفادي زعزعة استقرار سوق الصرف، خاصةً بعد التراجع الحاد في صادرات البلاد النفطية بسبب تداعيات حرب إيران.

ويتسلم العراق من الفيدرالي الأمريكي جزءاً من حصيلة إيراداته النفطية على شكل شحنات من الدولار تُقدّر بنحو 10 مليارات دولار سنوياً، ويتم تقسيم هذه الأموال على دفعات تصل عبر طائرات خاصة إلى مطار بغداد. ونشر موقع"الشرق بلومبرغ" تقريراً، جاء فيه تأكيد المسؤول الحكومي العراقي أن السلطات العراقية تحاول معرفة أسباب تأخر آخر الشحنات، غير أن البنك المركزي لم يتلقَّ حتى الآن أي رد من الجانب الأمريكي.

وكانت وكالة"رويترز" نقلت عن عدة مصادر في أواخر شهر أبريل أن إدارة الرئيس الأميركي ترامب أوقفت شحنة نقدية تبلغ قيمتها نحو 500 مليون دولار، وعلقت جزءاً من تعاونها الأمني مع بغداد في محاولة للضغط على بغداد لتقليص نفوذ الفصائل المسلحة المدعومة من إيران. وبحسب خبراء، فمن المتوقع استئناف واشنطن إرسال الشحنات قريباً مستندين إلى سابقة مماثلة عام 2023، في وقت يتوقع فيه صندوق النقد الدولي انكماش الاقتصاد العراقي 6.8 بالمئة هذا العام، مع احتياطي مركزي بلغ 100 مليار دولار قبيل الحرب.

وتعود قصة الاعتماد على الولايات المتحدة لإرسال شحنات الدولار إلى بغداد لعام 2003، حين أصدر الرئيس الأمريكي آنذاك جورج دبليو بوش أمراً تنفيذياً إبان احتلال العراق بتحويل جميع عائدات مبيعات البلاد من النفط إلى حساب خاص باسم"صندوق تنمية العراق". حيث يُدار الصندوق عبر بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي في نيويورك، بزعم حمايتها من الدعاوى القضائية واستخدامها في إعادة الإعمار. ومنذ ذلك الحين، يجري تجديد الأمر التنفيذي سنوياً، وهو ما يعني وجوب الحصول على موافقة أمريكية قبل شحن أي مبالغ لبغداد. سياسا





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American Statement On Iran Militias Iraqi-American Dialogue Dollar Shipments From US To Iraq Iraq 2026 Iraq's Geopolitical Position Iran-Backed Militias In Iraq Iraq's Economic Outlook Iraq's Political Stability

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