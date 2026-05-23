Aliaa Bisiyani and Ahmed Saad's Relationship: Back in the Spotlight

Designer Aliaa Bisiyani reignited speculation about her relationship with Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad after promoting his upcoming concerts on Instagram. Despite rumors of their breakup, she posted a promotional poster for his tour on her Instagram story, sparking discussions among her followers who saw it as a sign of a renewed connection between the two.

أعادت مصممة الأزياء علياء بسيوني الجدل حول علاقتها بالفنان المصري أحمد سعد، بعد ترويجها لحفلاته الغنائية المقبلة عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام»، رغم الأنباء المتداولة أخيراً عن انفصالهما.

ونشرت علياء بسيوني البوستر الدعائي الخاص بجولة حفلات أحمد سعد عبر خاصية «ستوري»، ما أثار تفاعلاً واسعاً بين المتابعين الذين اعتبروا تلك الخطوة مؤشراً على وجود تقارب جديد بين الطرفين. ورغم حالة الجدل والتكهنات التي انتشرت عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، لم يصدر أي تعليق رسمي من علياء بسيوني أو أحمد سعد بشأن طبيعة علاقتهما خلال الفترة الحالية.

ولم تكن تلك الواقعة الأولى التي تثير الجدل حول علاقة علياء بسيوني بـ أحمد سعد، إذ تداول رواد مواقع التواصل خلال الأيام الماضية مقاطع فيديو أظهرت تواجد الثنائي في المكان نفسه، ما فتح باب التكهنات مجدداً حول احتمالية عودتهما، خصوصاً مع استمرار العلاقة الودية بينهما رغم الانفصال. سبق، أعلن أحمد سعد بشكل مفاجئ انتهاء عمل زوجته علياء بسيوني مديرةً لأعماله، بعدما كتب عبر «فيسبوك»: «أم عيالي مش مديرة أعمالي»، ما أثار جدلاً واسعاً وتساؤلات حول طبيعة العلاقة بينهما، خصوصاً بعد ارتباط اسمها بإدارة وتنظيم نجاحاته الفنية الأخيرة





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Aliaa Bisiyani Ahmed Saad Relationship Promotion Instagram

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