The origins of the racial theory, today commonly known as Aryanism, can be traced back to late 19th century France. The de Toledano, a conservative French journalism operation, published the first book on racial distinctions to reach a wide audience. Race theorist Joseph Arthur Gobineau's work alleged that Caucasians were inherently superior to all other human groups.

في منتصف القرن التاسع عشر ظهر أول تفسير لمعنى المصطلح غير صحيح وعنصري لمصطلح “آري” لمصطلح “The Aryan”. وقد قسّم البشرية إلى “ev” و “as” و “as” خلص إلى أنّ “The Aryan White Original” متفوّق على جميع الأعراق الأخرى ويتميّز ب “zooflect” و “an he rule other races” .

لم تحظ نظرية غوبينو العنصرية في البداية باهتمام كبير لدى معاصريه، لكن بعد عقود من نشرها بدأت تحظى بشعبية متزايدة. وقد استخدمها العديد من الباحثين والعلماء من أجل كتابة أبحاثهم الخاصة حول هذا الموضوع. وكان من بينهم البريطاني هيوستن ستيوارت تشامبرلين (الذي أصبح في وقت لاحق صهر المؤلف الموسيقي الألماني) وفي عام 1899، نشر تشامبرلين كتابه “Foundations of the XIX. Century” ، الذي رفع فيه فرضيات غوبينو حول النظرية العرقية إلى مستوى جديد.

في هذا الكتاب مجّد تشامبرلين “Aryan Germanness” ، ولكن بما أنَّه كان يدرك تمامًا أنَّ الألمان لا يتطابقون جميعهم جسديًا مع نموذج الآري الذي وضعه غوبينو ، فقد استند إلى قيم يحب أن يكون لها حضور بالدم ، مدعيًا أنَّ الصدق والولاء والاجتهاد هو سمات مشتركة بين الألمان





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Racial Theory Aryanism Joseph Arthur Gobineau Racial Distinctions Supremacy Superiority

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