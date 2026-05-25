Airlines delay delivery of Airbus planes due to supply chain issues

Airbus announced on Monday that Australian airline Qantas Airways will not receive its first 12 modified A350 planes for long-haul flights until April 2027. Qantas had expected delivery by the end of 2026, and Airbus attributed the delay to supply chain issues without providing further details. Qantas plans to use Airbus planes primarily for direct long-haul flights from Sydney to New York and Sydney to London. The launch of these routes, originally scheduled for mid-2027, has been postponed to allow for several months of testing flights.

أعلنت أيرباص اليوم الاثنين، أن شركة الطيران الأسترالية كاناس إيروايز لن تتسلم أولى طائراتها من أصل 12 طائرة معدلة طراز "أيه 350" للمسافات الطويلة للغاية، حتى أبريل 2027.

وكانت كاناس تتوقع تسلم الطائرات بحلول نهاية 2026، وعزت أيرباص التأخير إلى مشكلات في سلاسل التوريد دون الخوض في مزيد من التفاصيل. وتعتزم كاناس استخدام طائرات أيرباص في الأساس في القيام بأولى الرحلات المباشرة للمسافات الطويلة من سيدني إلى نيويورك ومن سيدني إلى لندن. وسيتم تأجيل إطلاق تلك الخطوط والتي كانت مقررة لمنتصف 2027، من أجل إجراء رحلات تجريبية على مدى عدة شهور.

خلال فبراير الماضي حمّلت أيرباص شركة "برات آند ويتني" مسؤولية الإخفاق في توفير محركات الطائرات بالكميات الكافية، ما أجبر صانعة الطائرات الأوروبية على تقليص أهدافها الطموحة للإنتاج وأشعل نزاعاً مفتوحاً مع أحد أهم مورديها. تراجعت تسليمات أيرباص في يناير الماضي إلى أدنى مستوى شهري منذ 2020، مسجلة أضعف بداية عام منذ ما لا يقل عن عقد، وهو ما أرجعه فوري إلى حد كبير إلى عمليات فحص ألواح الهيكل.

في المقابل، تمكنت بوينج من التعافي من سنوات من الأزمات وتسليم أكبر عدد من الطائرات منذ 2018





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Airbus Qantas Airways Supply Chain Issues Delayed Delivery Long-Haul Flights

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