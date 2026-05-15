African Health Agency Expresses Concern Over Ebola Outbreak in East Congo, Calls for Urgent Meeting

The African Health Agency (AMEA) has expressed concern over the Ebola outbreak in the Ituri region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), citing the potential for the disease to spread further due to urban nature of some affected areas and mining-related population movements in the Ituri region. The agency has also highlighted the complex security situation and armed conflicts in the region, which may hinder the response to the outbreak and contain the disease. The AMA has announced plans to hold an emergency meeting involving DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan, as well as international partners, to enhance coordination, strengthen border surveillance, and support preparedness and response efforts to control the outbreak.

المراكز الأفريقية لمكافحة الأمراض والوقاية منها أعلنت عن تفشي فيروس إيبولا في إقليم إيتوري شرق جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية، معربين عن قلقهم من خطر اتساع نطاق انتشار المرض في المنطقة.

وقد سجلت الهيئة الصحية، وهي أعلى جهة معنية بالصحة العامة في أفريقيا، أربع وفيات مؤكدة مخبريًا جراء الإصابة بالفيروس حتى الآن، فيما تم الإبلاغ عن نحو 246 حالة اشتباه و65 وفاة، معظمها في منطقتي مونجوالو وروامبارا الصحيتين. وقد أوضحت المراكز الأفريقية أن المخاوف تتزايد بسبب الطبيعة الحضرية لبعض المناطق المتأثرة، إلى جانب الكثافة السكانية والتنقلات المرتبطة بأنشطة التعدين في مونجوالو، ما قد يسهم في تسارع انتقال العدوى.

كما أشارت إلى أن إقليم إيتوري يشهد أوضاعًا أمنية معقدة ونزاعات مسلحة، الأمر الذي قد يعيق جهود الاستجابة الصحية وعمليات الاحتواء الميداني للفيروس. وقد أعلنت الهيئة الصحية عزمها عقد اجتماع طارئ يضم جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية وأوغندا وجنوب السودان، إضافة إلى شركاء دوليين؛ بهدف تعزيز التنسيق المشترك ورفع مستوى المراقبة عبر الحدود ودعم جهود التأهب والاستجابة للحد من انتشار المرض.

ويُعد فيروس إيبولا من الأمراض الفيروسية شديدة الخطورة، إذ يسبب حمى نزفية حادة، وتصل معدلات الوفاة في بعض موجاته إلى نسب مرتفعة، ما يجعل سرعة الاكتشاف والاستجابة عاملًا حاسمًا في احتواء التفشي





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Ebola DRC Ituri Region African Health Agency Emergency Meeting International Partners

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