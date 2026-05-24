African Marathon Records and Israeli Airstrike Casualties

The Kenyan athlete, Eliud Kipchoge, set a new record for the fastest marathon on African soil, completing the course in 2 hours and 4 minutes and 55 seconds. The Ethiopian athlete, Derawit Dida Yami, won the women's marathon with a time of 2 hours and 31 minutes and 18 seconds, beating her compatriots, Mistaot Fejer and Wajanish Mikesha. The organizers hope that this year's marathon will be the final step towards the inclusion of the Kenyan capital in the world's major marathons in 2027, along with other famous marathons in London, New York, Boston, Chicago, Berlin, Sydney, Tokyo, and Seoul.

كيب تاون للرجال اليوم الأحد بزمن قياسي لمسار السباق بلغ ساعتين و04:55 دقيقة بينما احتل الكيني إليود كيبشوجي البطل الأولمبي مرتين المركز 16 بفارق كبير.

وسجل عيسى أسرع ماراثون على الأراضي الأفريقية وتقدم على مواطنه ييهونيلين أداني (2:04:59) والكيني كاليبوس لومواي (2:05:06)، اللذين حققا أفضل أوقاتهما الشخصية. وقال عيسى"أشكر منظمي السباق على إتاحة الفرصة لي للركض في قارتي. إن تحطيم الرقم القياسي للسباق أمر مميز بالنسبة لي، أنا سعيد جدا بالركض في أفريقيا، المسار لطيف جدا والدعم كان رائعا. إليود مثلي الأعلى وأحترمه كثيرا.

كنت فخورا بالتنافس معه في أفريقيا". وحققت إثيوبيا ثنائية الماراثون بعد فوز ديرا ديدا يامي بلقب السيدات بزمن بلغ ساعتين و23:18 دقيقة متقدمة على مواطنتيها ميستاوت فيكر (2:23:46) وواجانيش ميكاشا (2:23:57). ويأمل المنظمون أن يكون ماراثون هذا العام الخطوة الأخيرة نحو انضمام كيب تاون إلى سباقات الماراثون العالمية الكبرى في 2027 إلى جانب السباقات الشهيرة في لندن ونيويورك وبوسطن وشيكاجو وبرلين وسيدني وطوكيو.

وزارة الصحة اللبنانية: 11 شهيدا و9 مصابين حصيلة الغارة الإسرائيلية على بلدة صير الغربيةغارة من مسيرة إسرائيلية على بلدة الدوير بقضاء النبطية جنوبي لبنانترامب: لا أستطيع الحديث عن الصفقة والأمر متروك لي تمام





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African Marathon Records Eliud Kipchoge Derawit Dida Yami Israeli Airstrike Casualties Kenyan Capital World's Major Marathons

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