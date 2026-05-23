A groundbreaking study by Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center has revealed that an advanced AI model outperforms doctors in diagnosing emergency room patients. However, experts caution against overestimating the technology's capabilities, as it relies solely on textual data and lacks the ability to interpret non-verbal cues. Meanwhile, a German study warns of the potential for AI systems to perpetuate unethical behavior, raising questions about the ethical implications of AI technology. Additionally, a recent study by Harvard researchers suggests the possibility of extraterrestrial life existing alongside humans, sparking curiosity and debate.

باتت تقترب بشكل غير مسبوق من دقة الأطباء في أقسام الطوارئ، بل وتتفوّق عليهم في بعض الحالات. وقد أظهر نموذج متطور من شركة"Harvard Medical School"و مركز بيث إسرائيل ديكونيس الطبي"Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center"، دراسة اعتمدت على تحليل نصوص السجلات الطبية لمرضى الطوارئ وعددهم 76 مريضا.

وتم اختبار النموذج في ثلاث مراحل حاسمة من قبل أطباء لم يكونوا على علم بمصدر التشخيص، سواء أكان إنسانًا أو آلة. تشمل الفرز الأولي، الفحص السريري، واتخاذ قرار الإدخال إلى المستشفى أو العناية المركزة، وفي جميع هذه المراحل تمكّن النظام من معادلة أداء الأطباء أو تجاوزه. رغم النتائج اللافتة، يحذر خبراء من المبالغة في التفاؤل. فالنموذج يعتمد فقط على البيانات النصية، ولا يستطيع تحليل الإشارات الحيوية غير المكتوبة مثل تعابير الوجه أو أصوات التنفس، وهي عناصر أساسية في التشخيص الطبي.

في المقابل، تطرح هذه التطورات أسئلة حساسة حول المسؤولية القانونية: من يتحمل الخطأ في حال تشخيص غير دقيق، الطبيب أم النظام؟ كما يبرز تحدٍ آخر يتمثل في كيفية ومع توقعات بأن تصبح هذه التقنيات جزءًا من أقسام الطوارئ خلال السنوات القادمة وأن الذكاء الاصطناعي لن يقصي الطبيب، فقد تتغير قواعد اللعبة الى الأبد.

غرف الطوارئ هي مبادرة شبابية تطوعية في السودان لمواجهة الأزمات الإنسانية في ظل الحرب، وتوفير الخدمات الأساسية للمواطنين المعرضين لمخاطر الموت والجوع والمرض، مرشحة لنيل جائزة نوبل للسلام. دراسة ألمانية تكشف أن الاعتماد المفرط على الذكاء الاصطناعي يزيد الميل للكذب والغش. الباحثون يحذرون من أن الأنظمة تلتزم أحيانًا بتعليمات غير أخلاقية أكثر من البشر، ما يثير تساؤلات عن أخلاقية استخدام هذه التكنولوجيا.

نشر باحثون من جامعة هارفارد الأمريكية المرموقة دراسة توصلوا فيها إلى احتمال وجود كائنات فضائية بين البشر، وأنها تعود إلى عصور سحيقة. هل هي بقايا حضارات بشرية سابقة؟ ماذا تقول الدراسة





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AI Emergency Room Diagnosis Doctors Ethical Questions Extraterrestrial Life

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