Advancements in AI and Digital Applications Boost the Presence of Moroccan Arabic Language

The Moroccan Arabic language, also known as Amazigh, is witnessing a growing presence in AI-powered applications and digital platforms. This development is accompanied by its use in translation and digital content creation. The Amazigh language, which has several dialects, such as 'Tachelhit', 'Tamazight', and 'Tifinagh', shares a common origin, just like other languages. Morocco established the Royal Institute for Amazigh Culture in 2001 to standardize the Amazigh language and ensure its integration into Moroccan society and digital life. In recent years, initiatives have emerged to integrate Amazigh language into digital platforms and linguistic models, enabling chatbots like 'ChatGPT', 'GroK', and 'Journey' to translate and generate content in Amazigh. AI-powered models can also create images with Amazigh symbols and produce audio content in Amazigh. This increased visibility in the digital world is a significant step towards integrating Amazigh language and culture into the global digital landscape.

يشهد حضور اللغة الأمازيغية في تطبيقات وبرامج الذكاء الاصطناعي والتطبيقات الرقمية توسعا متزايدا في السنوات الأخيرة، بالتزامن مع استخدامها في الترجمة وإنشاء المحتوى الرقمي. تتفرع اللغة الأمازيغية إلى لهجات خاصة، وفي المغرب، نجد 'تشلحيت' و'تمازيغت' و'ترفيت'.

ورغم خصوصية كل لهجة، إلا أن الأصول واحدة، ونفس الأمر ينطبق على الدول الأخرى. أسس المغرب المعهد الملكي للثقافة الأمازيغية عام 2001 بهدف بناء لغة أمازيغية معيارية موحدة والسهر على إدماجها في الحياة العامة للمغاربة وتيسير إدماجها في المجال الرقمي. في السنوات الأخيرة، ظهرت مبادرات تهدف إلى إدماج اللغة الأمازيغية في التطبيقات الرقمية والنماذج اللغوية.

أصبحت بعض روبوتات المحادثة مثل 'شات جي بي تي' و'غروك' و'جيميني' توفر الترجمة من وإلى الأمازيغية، فيما تساعد نماذج ذكية على إنشاء صور تتضمن حروفا ورموز أمازيغية، إلى جانب إنتاج أغان ومحتويات صوتية بالأمازيغية، ما يعزز حضورها في الفضاء الرقمي الذي كانت على هامشه لسنوات طويلة





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Amazigh Language AI Digital Applications Translation Content Creation Standardization Integration Digital World Global Digital Landscape

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