Adoption of Climate Justice Resolution by UN General Assembly

The adoption of the Climate Justice Resolution by the UN General Assembly marks a significant step towards enhancing climate justice. The resolution, which was adopted unanimously, aims to transform the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the legal obligations of States in relation to the 'imminent threat of climate change' into a roadmap for concrete action and accountability. The resolution was primarily drafted by a core group of countries, including Vanuatu, Barbados, Burkina Faso, Colombia, Jamaica, Kenya, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, the Netherlands, Palau, the Philippines, Singapore, and Sierra Leone, with input from various island nations and territories affected by climate change.

قالت كاميل كورتيز، كبيرة مسؤولي الحملات المعنية بالعدالة المناخية في منظمة العفو الدولية، تعليقًا على اعتماد قرار المساءلة المناخية في الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة بإجماع واسع اليوم: يمثل هذا التصويت اليوم خطوةً مهمة نحو تعزيز العدالة المناخية.

فقد أدت مثل إضعاف تدابير حماية المناخ أو إلغاء اللوائح التنظيمية بشأن التخلص التدريجي من الوقود الأحفوري إلى إضعاف التقدم العالمي في وقت نحتاج فيه إلى إجراءات مناخية أقوى. يمهد هذا القرار الجديد للأمم المتحدة الطريق أمام الحكومات كي تظهر التزامها بتحقيق العدالة المناخية وقدرتها على صياغة المساءلة المناخية العالمية لسنوات قادمة.

يسعى قرار الأمم المتحدة بشأن المساءلة المناخية إلى تحويل الفتوى الاستشارية لمحكمة العدل الدولية حول التزامات الدول في ما يتعلق بالتهديد العاجل والوجودي لتغير المناخ، إلى خارطة طريق لاتخاذ إجراءات ملموسة وتحقيق المساءلة. وقد قادت فانواتو جهودًا رامية لتبني القرار، كما قادت هذه الدولة الجزرية والأرخبيل في المحيط الهادئ سابقًا المساعي الدبلوماسية لإصدار الفتوى الاستشارية لمحكمة العدل الدولية عام 2025 من خلال حملات نشطة أطلقتها.

وفي فتوى نادرة بالإجماع، أكدت محكمة العدل الدولية أن حماية النظام المناخي العالمي التزام قانوني وليس خيارًا سياسيًا. يهدد عدم القيام بذلك حقوق الإنسان وسلامة الأجيال الحالية والقادمة. كما ذكرت محكمة العدل الدولية أنه يجب على البلدان أن تضافر جهودها لمعالجة الأضرار القائمة ومنع المزيد من الفوضى المناخية.

في محاولة لـ "تفعيل" هذه الفتوى الاستشارية، ساهمت مجموعة أساسية من الدول في صياغة النسخة الأولى من "المسودة الأولى" للقرار الذي اعتُمد اليوم، مع تمثيل عابر للأقاليم من فانواتو، وبربادوس، وبوركينا فاسو، وكولومبيا، وجامايكا، وكينيا، وجزر مارشال، وولايات ميكرونيزيا الموحدة، ومملكة هولندا، وبالاو، والفلبين، وسنغافورة، وسيراليون. طالعوا مقالنا التوضيحي حول القرار الجديد للأمم المتحدة بشأن المساءلة المناخية





AmnestyAR / 🏆 18. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Climate Justice Climate Change International Court Of Justice Legal Obligations Roadmap For Action Accountability

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rafael Grossi: Braqa Nuclear Station Attack Could Cause Mass RadiationDirector-General Rafael Grossi warns direct attack for nuclear power plant in the UAE may cause mass radioacitivity.

Read more »

US Attorney General Blanches Refusal to Enforce Trump's 'Torture' FundTod Blanches, the acting Attorney General of the United States, announced on Tuesday that he cannot enforce the disbursement of funds from the 'Torture' fund announced by President Donald Trump. Blanches, who was giving his first testimony before the Congress since taking office after the removal of former Attorney General Amy Coney Barrett last month, stated that he cannot enforce the disbursement of any of the $1.8 billion settlement funds for Trump's campaign donors and those who have sued police officers, including the January 6th riots at the Capitol. The Justice Department established a fund of $1.8 billion to compensate victims of 'Political Harassment' on Monday, to settle a lawsuit filed by Trump against the government over alleged improper handling of his tax returns.

Read more »

Attorney General Issues Administrative Authority Matrix to Boost Work Efficiency and DecentralizationDr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, the Attorney General of Saudi Arabia, has released an administrative authority matrix that grants power to the heads of branches of the public prosecution in various regions of the Kingdom. This move aims to enhance work efficiency and speed up operations in these departments.

Read more »

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Is Freed Ahead of Trial, Stirring Fears and SpeculationA senior Ukrainian prosecutor general who previously served as a loyal associate of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been released from pretrial detention, raising speculation about his motives, allegiances, and the future leadership of the country.

Read more »

Project Proposal for Resolution Gains Rare International Support Amid Growing Concerns About Tensions in Straited PassageA draft proposal for a resolution in the United Nations Security Council aims to guarantee free passage through the Strait of Hormuz and stems from rising international concern about the significant geopolitical tensions in the region, which has become one of the world's most vital seaway for oil and trade. The draft was presented by the US and Bahrain, and recent updates reveal that it has gathered the favor and support of 137 UN nations. It aims to protect commercial and energy shipping, ensure maritime personnel safety, and call for Iran to cease attacks against countries sharing their borders in the region. States that offer crucial assistance in shaping the resolution include Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, the US, Bahrain, and China. The US, Japan, South Korea, Kenya, Argentina, and most European Union countries have expressed support for the resolution as well.

Read more »

UN General Assembly Strengthens Climate Commitments, Rejects Call from Vanuatu Over 'Oil for Food' AmendmentThe UN General Assembly has passed a resolution to intensify efforts to combat climate change, despite opposition from the United States, Russia, and Iran, major emitters of greenhouse gases. The vote was largely in favor, with only eight countries voting against, including the three named countries. The resolution also emphasizes the need for rich, polluting countries to bear the brunt of the climate crisis as they are the main contributors to the problem.

Read more »