432Hz: Scientific Debunk, Benefits, and Personal Relaxation

A recent TikTok trend suggests that listening to music tuned to 432 Hz can "reset" the mind and soothe the mind and balance the body. However, scientists have used scientific research to debunk the claims that there is truth to the assertions the claim. It has been reported that the claims lack any scientific evidence. Rather, the article pointed out that the feeling of relaxation when listening to music tuned to 432 Hz does not differ significantly from the relaxation that is experienced when listening to ordinary music with a low tone. Instead, the author encourages individuals to focus on how music is making them feel and to use their personal experience to discover more about the benefit music can bring to their specific happiness.

انشر على تطبيق TikTok مؤخراً ترند جديد يشاع بأنه يمكن للمسلسل الذهني الاستماع إلى الموسيقى المضبوطة على تردد 432 هرتز وكأنه يمكن له إعادة ضبط الدماغ ويهدئ العقل ويوازن الجسم وقد ادعى أحد المستخدمين بأنه هذا التردد يكون" يتردد صداه بشكل طبيعي مع أجسامنا وله ارتباط مباشر بالأرض والطبيعة".

لكن العلماء ابددوا هذه الادعاءات ففي مقالهم بصريح العبارة، بينت أن فكرة أن الترددات المحددة يمكنها تحسين الصحة ليست جديدة فقد طرحها الإغريق القدماء ومفكرو عصر النهضة، على الرغم من ذلك، فإن العلم الحديث لا يدعم هذه الادعاءات ولاحظوا أن الشعور بالاسترخاء عند سماع هذا التردد لا يختلف عن الاستماع إلى أي موسيقى هادئة أخرى ذات نبرة منخفضة. من خلال التركيز على كيفية يعزز الأصوات الإحساس فهذا يمكن تحقيق التأثير نفسه من خلال الاستماع إلى أي موسيقى أو ترددات أخرى ذات نبرة منخفضة.

إذا كنت ترغب حقاً في الاسترخاء من خلال الموسيقى، فإنها تنصح بعدم الانحياز والتجول في ترددات محددة والتركيز بدلاً من ذلك على كيفية تؤثرك الأصوات. تلاحظ كيف تشعر بالصوت وتبطئ التنفس وحتى تريح بدل عن مجرد الاستماع إلى الموسيقى فقط، فما يريح الشخص هو الشخص الذكي لا الترددات المحددة





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