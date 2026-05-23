25 persons injured in Israeli airstrikes on hospital in southern Lebanon

A total of 25 individuals, including medical and administrative staff, were injured at a hospital in southern Lebanon as a result of Israeli airstrikes. The hospital, located in the city of Tyre, suffered significant damage, according to a statement from the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

أصيب 25 شخصاً من الطاقم الطبي والإداري في أحد المستشفيات الواقعة في مدينة صور جنوب لبنان، جراء غارات إسرائيلية استهدفت محيطه، السبت. وقالت وزارة الصحة اللبنانية في بيان أن 25 شخصاً من الطاقم الطبي والتمريضي والإداري في مستشفى حيرام أصيبوا بجروح مختلفة، جراء غارات شنها العدو الإسرائيلي في المحيط المباشر للمستشفى، ما أدى إلى أضرار جسيمة فيه.

وتعتبر هذه المرة الثانية خلال أقل من شهرين التي يتعرض فيها المستشفى لهذه المخاطر بسبب الاستهدافات الإسرائيلية المتكررة. من منتصف مايو/ أيار الحالي، نقلت وكالة الأنباء اللبنانية الرسمية عن رئيس مجلس إدارة مستشفى حيرام الدكتور سلمان عيديبي قوله إن ممرضين اثنين أصيبا بجروح طفيفة جراء غارة إسرائيلية على مركز الإسعاف قرب المستشفى. وأكدت وزارة الصحة اللبنانية أن هذه الاستهدافات تشكل دليلًا إضافيًا على خرق العدو الإسرائيلي للقانون الدولي الإنساني الذي ينص على حماية المنشآت الصحية.

واللفت إلى أن الجيش الإسرائيلي يضرب بعرض الحائط كل القرارات الدولية المتعلقة بحماية المنشآت الصحية، وآخرها القرار الصادر عن الجمعية العمومية لمنظمة الصحة العالمية والذي أكد حماية القطاع الصحي اللبناني. ويحمي القانون الدولي الإنساني الأطقم الطبية والمسعفين والمنشآت الصحية حماية خاصة في جميع أنواع النزاعات المسلحة. ووفقا لاتفاقيات جنيف لعام 1949 والبروتوكول الإضافي الأول لعام 1977، يجب احترام وحماية المسعفين والأطقم الطبية في جميع الظروف، طالما أنهم يؤدون مهامهم الإنسانية فقط ولا يشاركون في الأعمال القتالية.

وحتى في حال الاشتباه باستخدام المنشآت الطبية لأغراض عسكرية، يشترط القانون الدولي الإنساني وجود أدلة واضحة، وإنذار مسبق، ومهلة زمنية معقولة قبل أي هجوم، مع اتخاذ كل الاحتياطات الممكنة لتجنب إصابة المدنيين والطواقم الطبية. وفي وقت سابق السبت، أفادت وكالة الأنباء اللبنانية الرسمية بأن الطيران الإسرائيلي استهدف فجرا مبنى بالقرب من مستشفى حيرام، ما أدى إلى وقوع أضرار جسيمة بالمستشفى وفي غرف العمليات والممرضين والمرضى والعيادات، وفي شبكات الكهرباء وزجاج المبنى.

والجمعة، أكدت الوكالة الرسمية مقتل 6 مسعفين في غارتين إسرائيليتين استهدفتا بلدتي دير قانون النهر وحانوية بقضاء صور (جنوب). وأعلنت وزارة الصحة اللبنانية، السبت، تسجيل 12 قتيلا و74 مصابا خلال 24 ساعة جراء العدوان الإسرائيلي على البلاد، ما رفع الحصيلة منذ 2 مارس/ آذار الماضي إلى 3 آلاف و123 قتيلا، إضافة إلى 9 آلاف و506 جرحى، بينهم 123 قتيلا، و 273 جريحا من العاملين في قطاع الصحة.

وتواصل إسرائيل تصعيدها في لبنان، في خرق واضح لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الساري منذ 17 أبريل/ نيسان الماضي، والذي أعلنت واشنطن، راعية التفاوض بين بيروت وتل أبيب، الجمعة، تمديده 45 يوما إضافيا حتى مطلع يوليو/ تموز المقبل. وتحتل إسرائيل مناطق في جنوبي لبنان، بعضها منذ عقود، وأخرى منذ الحرب السابقة بين عامي 2023 و2024، كما توغلت خلال العدوان الراهن لمسافة تقارب 10 كيلومترات من الحدود الجنوبية





aa_arabic / 🏆 8. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israeli Airstrikes Hospital In Southern Lebanon Medical And Administrative Staff Lebanese Ministry Of Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli forces attack armed individuals, kill 2, conduct searches in South Lebanon - Lebanon Daily, Israel News UpdatesIsraeli forces have carried out an attack on two armed individuals in South Lebanon, resulting in their deaths. They have also conducted searches in the region, but no other suspicious individuals have been found.

Read more »

Lebanese Army Commander Promises Opposition to 'Destabilizing Plots' on National Ceasefire Day, Citing Hezbollah AllegationsCiting allegations of Hezbollah informers during the 2023 war, the Lebanese Army leader vowed to protect Lebanon, warning against the consequences of Israeli aggression. He reminded the nation of the 2000 South Lebanon liberation, when Israel withdrew after 22 years of occupation, marking the beginning of the current era of stability and return of all Lebanese land held by Israel.

Read more »

Army vows to resist Israeli mischief, protect Lebanon, stands firm to counter plans for destructionThe Lebanese Army resolves to protect Lebanon and stands firmly against any attempts for destruction, while at the same time, ensuring a peaceful and stable backdrop for its citizens.

Read more »

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanese towns in south leaves 10 dead and 7 injured, including medicsThe Israeli military carried out airstrikes on several towns in southern Lebanon, resulting in the death of ten individuals, including medical personnel, and the injury of seven others including medics, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry. A video released by the Ministry shows the targeting of healthcare workers in the south, stating it will be presented to the international community. Despite the recent UN resolution protecting healthcare teams in Lebanon, the Israeli military continues its disregard for international resolutions and obligations, ignoring the sanctity of Lebanese sovereignty.

Read more »

Israeli Army Detains Groom on Wedding Day in Jenin, Closes Roads in Southern West BankThe Israeli Army has detained a groom on his wedding day in Jenin, north of the West Bank, and closed roads in the southern West Bank, causing movement restrictions for local residents.

Read more »

French proposal on Strait of Hormuz, Iran's passage of 35 ships, and Israeli warning to evacuate buildings in LebanonThis news includes updates on a French proposal for a resolution on the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's passage of 35 ships through the Strait, and an Israeli warning to evacuate buildings in Lebanon.

Read more »