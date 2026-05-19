16 Killed, 14 Injured in Israeli Strikes on Southern Lebanon Since Tuesday Morning

The news text reports on the casualties and injuries caused by Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon since Tuesday morning.

NEWS TEXT: #عاجل| 16 قتيلا و14 جريحا جراء غارات إسرائيلية جنوبي لبنان منذ فجر الثلاثاء (وزارة الصحة ووكالة الأنباء اللبنانية)نيويورك.. فرقة “المهتر” التركية تقدم عرضا موسيقيا في “mيدان تايمز” قدّمت فرقة “المهتر” التابعة لوزارة الدفاع التركية عرضا موسيقيا في ميدان “تايمز سكوير” بمدينة نيويورك الأمريكية الاثنين.

ويأتي العرض ضمن فعاليات “مسيرة اليوم التركي” التي تنظم هذا العام للمرة الثالثة والأربعين في نيويوركنيويورك. فرقة “المهتر” التركية تقدم عرضا موسيقيا في “mيدان تايمز”نيويورك. فرقة “المهتر” التركية تقدم عرضا موسيقيا في “mيدان تايمز”نيويورك. فرقة “المهتر” التركية تقدم عرضا موسيقيا في “mيدان تايمز”نيويورك.

فرقة “المهتر” التركية تقدم عرضا موسيقيا في “mيدان تايمز”نيويورك. فرقة “المهتر” التركية تقدم عرضا موسيقيا في “mيدان تايمز”نيويورك. فرقة “المهتر” التركية تقدم عرضا موسيقيا في “mيدان تايمز”نيويورك. فرقة “المهتر” التركية تقدم عرضا موسيقيا في “mيدان تايمز”نيويورك.

فرقة “المهتر” التركية تقدم عرضا موسيقيا في “mيدان تايمز”نيويورك. فرقة “المهتر” التركية تقدم عرضا موسيقيا في “mيدان تايمز”نيويورك. فرقة “المهتر” التركية تقدم عرضا موسيقيا في “mيدان تايمز”نيويورك. فرقة “المهتر” التركية تقدم عرضا موسيقيا في “mيدان تايمز”نيويورك





aa_arabic / 🏆 8. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel Lebanon Casualties Injuries Israeli Airstrikes Southern Lebanon

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