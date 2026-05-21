1000 Sudanese Hajj Pilgrims Arrive in Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs and Endowment has completed the arrival of 1000 Hajj pilgrims from Sudan, who are the relatives and dependents of the martyrs of the Huth campaign. The pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia under the Saudi Hajj and Umrah and Ziyarah program, which is implemented by the Ministry this year. The pilgrims were welcomed with a comprehensive set of services and facilities to facilitate their arrival and accommodation in Makkah.

ضمن برنامج ضيوف خادم الحرمين الشريفين للحج والعمرة والزيارة، أكملت وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد وصول (1000) حاج وحاجة من أسر وذوي شهداء عاصفة الحزم من جمهورية السودان الشقيقة.

وقد تم ذلك وسط منظومة متكاملة من الخدمات والتسهيلات المقدمة للمستضافين، بما يسهم في تيسير إجراءات وصولهم وانتقالهم إلى مقار سكنهم في مكة المكرمة بكل يسر وطمأنينة. وقد عبّرت الحجاج المستضافون عن شكرهم لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وسمو ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز -حفظهما الله-، على ما وجدوه من عناية واهتمام ورعاية كريمة منذ لحظة وصولهم إلى المملكة.

كما ثمّنت أسر وذوو الشهداء هذه اللفتة الكريمة من القيادة الرشيدة -أيدها الله-، مؤكدين أن استضافتهم لأداء مناسك الحج تجسد عمق التقدير والوفاء الذي توليه المملكة لأسر الشهداء، وتعكس نهجها الإنساني الراسخ في رعاية الأشقاء والوقوف إلى جانبهم، سائلين الله أن يحفظ المملكة وقيادتها وأن يديم عليها نعمة الأمن والاستقرار. وقد أوضحت الوزارة أن استضافة أسر وذوي الشهداء تأتي تنفيذًا للأوامر الكريمة، وتجسد العناية الكبيرة التي توليها المملكة العربية السعودية بضيوف الرحمن، وحرصها على رعاية مختلف شرائح المستضافين، تقديرًا لتضحياتهم، وامتدادًا لرسالة المملكة في خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين.

يُذكر أن وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية تستضيف هذا العام 2500 حاج وحاجة من 104 دول حول العالم، ضمن برنامج ضيوف خادم الحرمين الشريفين للحج والعمرة والزيارة، ومن بينهم 1000 حاج وحاجة من أسر وذوي الشهداء من جمهورية السودان الشقيقة





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Saudi Arabia Hajj Pilgrims Sudan Relatives And Dependents Of Martyrs Program Services Facilities Makkah

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