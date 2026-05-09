1-1 Draw in Premier League: Salah Unavailable Due to Injury, Liverpool & Chelsea Standoff Ends

Mohamed Salah continues to be absent from Liverpool due to the injury he sustained against Crystal Palace last month, despite his desire to support his team. The game, which took place today at Anfield, ended in a 1-1 draw. The Dutch player opened the scoring for Liverpool early, while Enzo Fernandez scored the equalizer for Chelsea in the second. With this result, both teams raise their points respective.

حسم التعادل 1-1 مباراة ليفربول لتشيلسي التي أقيمت اليوم على ملعب «أنفيلد»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ36 من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ». وواصل النجم المصري محمد صلاح غيابه عن ليفربول بسبب الإصابة التي تعرض لها أمام كريستال بالاس الشهر الماضي، لكنه حضر إلى «أنفيلد» لدعم فريقه.

افتتح الهولندي ريان جرافنبيرخ التسجيل مبكراً لصالح ليفربول، بتسديدة قوية من حدود منطقة الجزاء، سكنت الزاوية اليسرى لحارس تشيلسي في الدقيقة السادسة. وأدرك الأرجنتيني إنزو frandizes التعادل لتشيلسي في الدقيقة 35، من ركلة حرة مباشرة نفذها من الجبهة اليمنى، لتخدع الكرة الجميع وتهز الشباك. بهذه النتيجة، رفع ليفربول رصيده إلى 59 نقطة في المركز الرابع بجدول ترتيب البريميرليغ، بينما وصل تشيلسي إلى 49 نقطة في المركز التاسع.

The 1-1 draw decided the match between Liverpool and Chelsea, which took place today (Saturday) at Anfield, as part of the 36th round of the English Premier League





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Premier League Liverpool Chelsea Mohamed Salah Anfield Ryan Gravenberch Enzo Fernandez

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