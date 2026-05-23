وزير الخارجية المصري يعلق على تصريحات ترامب: علينا استعادة ثقة دول الخليج لإيران - تخصيص مضيق هرمز

وزير الخارجية المصري يعلق على تصريحات ترامب حول (تأجيل الهجوم على إيران) ويؤكد على Titled προσπάθεια المبادرة لتسهيل عملية فتح مضيق هرمز بدلاً عن (إعادة الانتشار) كما كان مقرراً سابقاً.

شاهد كيف علّق وزير خارجية مصر على تصريحات ترامب بتأجيل الهجوم على إيران وزيراً خارجية مصر لـCNN: علينا استعادة الثقة بين دول الخليج و إيران -- قال الرئيس الأمريكي، دونالد ترامب ، السبت، إنه تم والتفاوض إلى حد كبير على اتفاق أوسع بين الولايات المتحدة و إيران ، وأنه سيتم إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، مما يشير إلى زخم محتمل نحو إنهاء الحرب التي استمرت لأشهر.

وكتب ترامب، في منشور عبر منصة (تروث سوشيال)، أنه أجرى مكالمة هاتفية (مثمرة للغاية) مع قادة خليجيين وإقليميين، من بينهم ولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان، والرئيس الإماراتي الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، وأمير دولة قطر الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني، بجانب قائد الجيش الباكستاني المشير عاصم منير





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Mellor: إسرائيل إيران مفوضية Peterson مغادرة قوات حفظ السلام مخاوف نقد نفوذك ترامب التوازنات المالية دول مجلس التعاون عمليات Companyperson جمهورية آرمينيا بروكسل تحرير عقود السلم الجوي

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