وزير الحرس الوطني يوقف على الجاهزية العسكرية لقوات وزارة الحرس الوطني المشاركة في مهمة الحج لهذا العام 1447

وقف وزير الحرس الوطني الأمير عبدالله بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز على الجاهزية العسكرية لقوات وزارة الحرس الوطني المشاركة في مهمة الحج لهذا العام 1447. وبعد استقباله لدى وصوله مقر الحفل، بدأ الحفل بالسلام الملكي، ثم ألقى مساعد وكيل الحرس الوطني للجهاز العسكري بالقطاع الغربي كلمة رحب فيها بوزير الحرس الوطني الأمير عبدالله بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، مؤكدًا جاهزية قوات الوزارة للمشاركة في مهمة أمن الحج، وتأدية مهامها الأمنية في مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة والمدينة المنورة بمهنية وعزيمة وجاهزية عالية وتنفيذ توجيهات القيادة الرشيدة، والتعامل بكل حزم مع كل من تسول له نفسه المساس بأمن البلاد والحجاج.

وقف وزير الحرس الوطني الأمير عبدالله بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز على الجاهزية العسكرية لقوات وزارة الحرس الوطني المشاركة في مهمة الحج لهذا العام 1447. وبعد استقباله لدى وصوله مقر الحفل، بدأ الحفل بالسلام الملكي، ثم ألقى مساعد وكيل الحرس الوطني للجهاز العسكري بالقطاع الغربي كلمة رحب فيها ب وزير الحرس الوطني الأمير عبدالله بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، مؤكدًا جاهزية قوات الوزارة للمشاركة في مهمة أمن الحج، وتأدية مهامها الأمنية في مكة المكرمة و المشاعر المقدسة و المدينة المنورة بمهنية وعزيمة وجاهزية عالية وتنفيذ توجيهات القيادة الرشيدة، والتعامل بكل حزم مع كل من تسول له نفسه المساس بأمن البلاد والحجاج.

وشهد خلال الحفل العرض العسكري لقوات الوزارة المكلفة بتعزيز أمن الحجاج الذي عكس مستوى الكفاءة والجاهزية العالية، ثم تابع ملخصًا مرئيًا يستعرض مهام قوات الحرس الوطني في القطاع الغربي. وفي ختام الحفل، دشّن وزير الحرس الوطني معسكر قوات وزارة الحرس الوطني في الشرائع بمكة المكرمة، الذي شهد هذا العام نقلات تطويرية نوعية في البنية التحتية والتجهيزات والمرافق المساندة، بما انعكس إيجابًا على مستوى الجاهزية والكفاءة التشغيلية، وأسهم في تعزيز القدرة على تنفيذ المهام بأعلى درجات الاحترافية والكفاءة.

وتباشر قوات الوزارة المشاركة في موسم الحج تنفيذ مهامها المختلفة في كل من مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة والمدينة المنورة بفاعلية وكفاءة ومعنويات عالية، ضمن جهود مسارات القطاعات العسكرية والأمنية والحكومية، وتتوزع مشاركة القوات التابعة لوزارة الحرس الوطني في موسم الحج بين مهام أمنية، وأخرى صحية. وأعلنت الوزارة الانتهاء من وضع خطط المشاركة في موسم الحج، عبر تأمين الخدمات المنوعة لضيوف الرحمن، وذلك تحت إشراف ومتابعة وزير الحرس الوطني الأمير عبدالله بن بندر، الذي وجه المسؤولين في الوزارة ببذل الجهود وتسخير الإمكانات، من أجل راحة الحجاج وتوفير الخدمات التي يحتاجون إليها بأيسر الطرق وأفضل أداء ممكن





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وزير الحرس الوطني جاهزية عسكرية مهمة الحج وزارة الحرس الوطني مكة المكرمة المشاعر المقدسة المدينة المنورة

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