وزير الخارجية الإيراني يدعو للحوار مع دول الخليج بعد التفاهم مع الولايات المتحدة

Calls for dialogue with Gulf states following Iran-US understanding brokered by Pakistan, aimed at ending hostilities and reopening Hormuz Strait.

دعا وزير الخارجية ال إيران ي عباس عراقجي، الخميس، إلى إجراء حوار مع دول الخليج من أجل إزالة "حالة الغموض القائمة" بعد التفاهم بين طهران وواشنطن. جاء ذلك خلال اتصال هاتفي مع نظيره الكويتي جراح جابر الأحمد الصباح، وفق بيان لوزارة الخارجية ال إيران ية.

وأطلع عراقجي نظيره الكويتي على تفاصيل التفاهم المبرم بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، كما استعرض معه آخر التطورات المرتبطة بهذا الملف. وأكد أن الحوار بين طهران ودول الخليج ضروري لإزالة "حالة الغموض القائمة" وتعزيز التواصل والتعاون المتبادل بين الجانبين. كما بحث الوزيران عددا من القضايا البارزة في العلاقات الثنائية، واتفقا على مواصلة المشاورات الدبلوماسية لمتابعة الملفات التي تمت مناقشتها وتعزيز التعاون بين البلدين. والأربعاء، أعلن الوسيط الباكستاني توقيع الولايات المتحدة وإيران إلكترونيا "مذكرة تفاهم إسلام أباد" لإنهاء الحرب بين واشنطن وطهران.

ودخلت مذكرة التفاهم حيز التنفيذ فورا، وكخطوة أولى ستعيد إيران فتح مضيق هرمز، فيما سترفع الولايات المتحدة الحصار البحري. والأحد، أعلنت الولايات المتحدة وإيران وباكستان التوصل إلى مذكرة تفاهم لإنهاء الحرب التي بدأتها واشنطن وتل أبيب ضد إيران في 28 فبراير/شباط الماضي، على أن تشمل وقف العمليات العسكرية الإسرائيلية في لبنان.

تأتي هذه التطورات في أعقاب توصل إيران والولايات المتحدة إلى تفاهم عبر وساطة باكستانية ينص على إنهاء حالة الحرب القائمة بين البلدين، والتي كانت قد بدأتها واشنطن في وقت سابق، مع تضمين مذكرة التفاهم وقفا للعمليات العسكرية الإسرائيلية في لبنان كجزء من الاتفاق الشامل. وقد أكد الطرفان على ضرورة تعزيز الحوار مع دول الخليج这片 لتجاوز حالة الغموض وبناء الثقة، مشيرين إلى أن استقرار المنطقة يتطلب تعاوناً جماعياً ومتوازناً بين جميع الأطراف المعنية





aa_arabic / 🏆 8. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

إيران الولايات المتحدة الحوار الخليجي مذكرة تفاهم إسلام آباد مضيق هرمز

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