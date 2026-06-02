وزير الخارجية الأمريكي: إيران تحاول عرقلة المفاوضات الإسرائيلية اللبنانية وادعاء الفضل فيها

أكد ماركو روبيو أن إيران تسعى لتعطيل المحادثات بين إسرائيل ولبنان وتأخيرها بربطها بنفسها، في وقت استؤنفت فيه جولة جديدة من المفاوضات برعاية أمريكية. discussed روبيو تحديات تعزيز الجيش اللبناني ونزع سلاح حزب الله، مشيداً بالحكومة اللبنانية Rafael التعامل معها. بدوره، نواف سلام شدد على أن المفاوضات الخيار الأقل كلفة لإنهاء الاحتلال وإعادة النازحين.

أعلن وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو أن إيران تسعى لتعطيل المحادثات الدبلوماسية الجارية بين إسرائيل ولبنان، وتأخيرها، بهدف ربط أي اتفاق سلام لاحق بنفسها وادعاء الفضل في فرضه عبر ممارسة الضغط.

جاء ذلك خلال جلسة أمام لجنة العلاقات الخارجية في مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي، حيث أكد روبيو أن بلاده تعمل على فك الارتباط بين المفاوضات الثنائية وإيران، مشيراً إلى أن طهران تحاول تحويل هذه العملية إلى مسرح لتعظيم نفوذها. وقد انطلقت اليوم جولة جديدة من المحادثات على مستوى الخبراء بين الجانبين الإسرائيلي واللبناني، برعاية أمريكية، في مقر وزارة الخارجية في واشنطن.

وصرح روبيو بأن إيران لا تريد نجاح تعاون مباشر بين إسرائيل ولبنان، وتسعى للتأثير على مسار المحادثات لضمان ظهورها كطرف فاعل وأساسي في أي تسوية، حتى لو كان ذلك من خلال التعطيل والتأخير. كما ناقش كبير الدبلوماسيين الأمريكيين الوضع الداخلي اللبناني، مؤكداً أن الولايات المتحدة تتعامل مع الحكومة اللبنانية الرسمية وليس مع حزب الله، الذي لا يعتبر شريكاً معترفاً به في العملية السياسية من منظور واشنطن.

وأضاف أن التحدي الأكبر يكمن في تعزيز authority الجيش اللبناني مع السعي نحو نزع سلاح حزب الله، معلناً عن وجود هواجس حيال inconsistencies داخل المؤسسة العسكرية اللبنانية، حيث تخلق بعض العناصر تعاوناً مع الحزب، مما يعقد الجهود الرامية إلى إعادة بناء الدولة. من جهته، أكد رئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام، في تصريحات منفصلة، أن المفاوضات تمثل الخيار الأقل كلفة للبنان،并且 أنها الطريق الأقصر لإنهاء الاحتلال الإسرائيلي لجنوب البلاد وإعادة النازحين إلى ديارهم، بشرط توحيد الجهود تحت مظلة الدولة الوطنية.

شدد سلام على ضرورة تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار على كامل الأراضي اللبنانية، معتبراً أن استعادة السيادة يتطلب شراكة وطنية حقيقية تتجاوب مع المتغيرات الإقليمية. باختصار، المشهد السياسي يتسم بمحاولات إيرانية للاستثمار في أي مكاسب مح depressive الوضع الداخلي في لبنان، في مقابل إصرار أمريكي على فصل المفاوضات الثنائية عن تأثيرات طهران، مع دعوة لبنانية رسمية لتعزيز دور الدولة وتوحيد الصفوف





cnnarabic / 🏆 5. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

إيران المفاوضات الإسرائيلية اللبنانية ماركو روبيو حزب الله نواف سلام الولايات المتحدة الجيش اللبناني

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Romanian coach Alariou sets expectations for UAE World Cup group, emphasizes strong teamsUAE coach Cosmin Alariu discussed the expected strength of World Cup groups, stating that all teams are highly skilled.

Read more »

Increasing Reports of Israeli Unannounced Movements in Iraq's Deep, Secret Military Base in Iraqi Desert DiscussedAmerican sources claiming to have leaks about Israel's unapproved activities in Iraq's depth, discussing a secret military base in the desert to support US air operations against Iran, while Iraq refutes the story, saying that the region is uninhabited and isolated.

Read more »

President Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin Discussed Each Other's Leaders During a Private Meeting with US President Trump in ChinaPresident Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin discussed each other's leaders during a private meeting with US President Trump in China, according to a report by The New York Times. The meeting took place at the US President's residence in Chonqing, China.

Read more »

Fundamental Factors Influencing Bond Market Sell-off Discussed During G7 Finance Ministers' MeetingThe latest sell-off in global bond markets is attributed to the impact of rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions, as discussed during G7 finance ministers' meeting in Paris.

Read more »

Rafael Grossi: Braqa Nuclear Station Attack Could Cause Mass RadiationDirector-General Rafael Grossi warns direct attack for nuclear power plant in the UAE may cause mass radioacitivity.

Read more »

President Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin Discussed the Escalation of Military Operations in the Middle EastThe visit between the two leaders is seen as a step towards enhancing their strategic partnership, focusing on issues such as the war in Syria, the role of China and Russia in promoting a multipolar world, and the challenges faced by the international system in the context of the global economic shift. President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin met today at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. During their talks, the two leaders discussed the military tensions in the Middle East, especially the ongoing conflict in Syria. They also discussed the enhanced role of China and Russia in maintaining and promoting a multipolar world, and how to address the challenges faced by the international system in the face of the ongoing shift in the global economic order. The two leaders expressed their desire for closer cooperation on security and economic matters, with the aim of deepening the relationship between the two nuclear nations and working together to shape the future of the international system. The two leaders have expressed their determination to strengthen their cooperation and work together to ensure regional stability and address global challenges. The Chinese and Russian leaders also discussed economic relations, including the need to strengthen economic cooperation to enhance their bilateral relations and work together on global economic issues. The two leaders also expressed their determination to strengthen their partnership in the fight against terrorism and work together to prevent the escalation of conflicts in their respective regions. They discussed potential areas of cooperation, such as the energy sector, where they could strengthen their cooperation to provide more stability and investment opportunities. Tags: Russia and China/Middle East Conflict/Partnership and Cooperation/Regional Stability

Read more »