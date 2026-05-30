وزير الخارجية التركي: التعاون مع اليابان في الطائرات المسيرة يحقق المنفعة المتبادلة

في مقابلة مع صحيفة نيكي آسيا، أكد وزير الخارجية التركي هاكان فيدان أن تركيا واليابان تمتلكان قدرات تكاملية في قطاع الطائرات المسيرة، مشيرًا إلى وجود إمكانات قوية للتعاون. كما تحدث عن تقدم محادثات الضمان الاجتماعي بين البلدين، وإمكانات التعاون في مجالات الطاقة والتحول الرقمي والتكنولوجيا. من ناحية أخرى، جدد فيدان موقف تركيا الداعم للفلسطينيين، وشرح رؤيته لمنصة إقليمية للاستقرار تضم عدة دول، بما فيها إيران وإسرائيل under conditions. كما ناقش ترتيبات قمة الناتو القادمة في أنقرة.

تستهدف المقالة استعراض تصريحات وزير الخارجية التركي هاكان فيدان حول multifaceted السياسة الخارجية التركية والتعاونات المحتملة مع اليابان ودول أخرى. يسلط الضوء على رغبة تركيا في التعاون مع اليابان في مجال الطائرات المسيرة ، مع التأكيد على امتلاك البلدين قدرات تكاملية.

يتطرق فيدان إلى المباحثات الجارية حول اتفاقية الضمان الاجتماعي بين تركيا واليابان، ويتحدث عن إمكانات التعاون في مجالات الطاقة والتحول الرقمي وتكنولوجيا الفضاء. في المقابل، يعبر عن موقف تركيا من القضية الفلسطينية، مشيرًا إلى تعليق التجارة مع إسرائيل حتى تلتزم بوقف القتل وضمان وصول المساعدات الإنسانية إلى غزة، مؤكدًا دعمه لحل الدولتين. يتناول فيدان أيضًا رؤيته لمنصة إقليمية للتعاون تضم باكستان وتركيا والسعودية ومصر ودول الخليج، مع إمكانية انضمام إيران وإسرائيل في ظل ظروف مناسبة.

كما يتحدث عن استضافة تركيا لقمة الناتو في يوليو المقبل وإمكانية مشاركة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب





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هاكان فيدان تركيا اليابان الطائرات المسيرة الشراكة الضمان الاجتماعي التحول الرقمي فلسطين إسرائيل غزة الدولتين منصة إقليمية الناتو قمة أنقرة دونالد ترامب رجب طيب أردوغان

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