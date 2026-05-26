وزارة الصحة تحذر ضيوف الرحمن من التعرض المباشر للشمس وقت الظهيرة وتوصي بسرعة التعامل مع الحالات المصابة

تدعو وزارة الصحة ضيوف الرحمن لتجنب التعرض المباشر للشمس وقت الظهيرة، مؤكدة سلامتهم تمثل أولوية قصوى خلال موسم الحج. تحذر من خطورة التهاون مع أعراض الإجهاد الحراري، وتوصي الحجاج بسرعة التعامل مع الحالات المصابة وطلب المساعدة الطبية بشكل فوري لتجنب المضاعفات الصحية. وتذكر الخطوات الأولية لتخفيف حرارة الجسم ونقله إلى مكان مظلل أو بارد بعيدًا عن أشعة الشمس المباشرة، وتقديم الماء البارد له على شكل رشفات تدريجية في حال كان بكامل وعيه. كما تدعو إلى تبريد جسم المصاب باستخدام الماء البارد أو رشه بالمياه للمساهمة في استقرار حالته الصحية. وتواصل وزارة الصحة تنفيذ حملاتها التوعوية والخدمات الوقائية داخل المشاعر المقدسة، بهدف رفع الوعي الصحي بين الحجاج وتعزيز إجراءات السلامة خلال أداء المناسك وسط ارتفاع درجات الحرارة.

تدعو وزارة الصحة ضيوف الرحمن لتجنب التعرض المباشر للشمس وقت الظهيرة، مؤكدة سلامتهم تمثل أولوية قصوى خلال موسم الحج. تحذر من خطورة التهاون مع أعراض الإجهاد الحراري، وتوصي الحجاج بسرعة التعامل مع الحالات المصابة وطلب المساعدة الطبية بشكل فوري لتجنب المضاعفات الصحية.

وتذكر الخطوات الأولية لتخفيف حرارة الجسم ونقله إلى مكان مظلل أو بارد بعيدًا عن أشعة الشمس المباشرة، وتقديم الماء البارد له على شكل رشفات تدريجية في حال كان بكامل وعيه. كما تدعو إلى تبريد جسم المصاب باستخدام الماء البارد أو رشه بالمياه للمساهمة في استقرار حالته الصحية. وتواصل وزارة الصحة تنفيذ حملاتها التوعوية والخدمات الوقائية داخل المشاعر المقدسة، بهدف رفع الوعي الصحي بين الحجاج وتعزيز إجراءات السلامة خلال أداء المناسك وسط ارتفاع درجات الحرارة

almowatennet / 🏆 15. in SA

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