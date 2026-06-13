توقف وزارة الحج والعمرة خدمات 21 شركة عمرة نتيجة انخفاض مؤشرات الأداء ومخالفات للأنظمة، في خطوة لضمان جودة الخدمات للمعتمرين وتعزيز معايير الرؤية 2030.

أعلنت وزارة الحج والعمرة عن إيقاف خدمات 21 شركة عمرة بعد الانتهاء من تقييم أداء الموسم السابق، حيث كشف التقييم عن تراجع ملحوظ في جودة الخدمات المقدمة من قبل عدد من الشركات وتراكم مخالفات تتعلق بالأنظمة والتعليمات المنظمة لنشاط خدمات المعتمرين.

وقد شمل الإيقاف 15 شركة بسبب انخفاض تقييمها وفق مؤشرات قياس الأداء المعتمدة، إضافة إلى 6 شركات أخرى تم رصد مخالفات جسيمة لها، مما استدعى اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة ضدها. يأتي هذا القرار في إطار الاستعدادات المبكرة للعام الحج والعمرة، حيث تسعى الوزارة إلى ضمان تقديم خدمات متميزة تتماشى مع طموحات رؤية المملكة 2030 وتطلعات ضيوف الرحمن





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وزارة الحج والعمرة شركات العمرة تقييم الأداء رؤية 2030 ضمان الجودة

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Russian President's Confident Appearance at Economic Forum Raises QuestionsThe recent appearance of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Saint Petersburg Economic Forum has sparked curiosity and debate. The forum, often referred to as the 'Russian Davos', attracted around 20,000 guests from over 130 countries under the theme 'Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future'. However, the most notable moment was not the dialogue but Putin's categorical rejection of a direct meeting proposal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to end the war. Putin described the proposal as 'ridiculous' and cited a drone attack on a student dormitory in Luhansk, which Moscow claims resulted in the deaths of 21 people. This response was seen as a rejection not only of Kyiv but also of Washington, where President Donald Trump had expressed willingness to facilitate such a meeting. Meanwhile, Ukraine sought to intertwine the war with the forum, with drone attacks on a fuel depot in Saint Petersburg and air strikes near the Kronstadt naval base causing damage to a frigate in the ship repair yard. Russia reported intercepting 354 drones in 15 regions on the same night. The diplomatic campaign by Russia continued at the United Nations, where Germany failed to secure a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council for the term 2027-2028, finishing third after Austria and Portugal. Foreign Minister Johannes Hahn described the loss as 'a bitter pill', hinting at Russian pressure on Berlin due to its support for Ukraine. Lastly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's signing of a memorandum praising the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), a far-right paramilitary organization linked to massacres of Poles and Jews during World War II, sparked outrage in Poland and Germany, with many Ukrainians viewing these figures as nationalist resistance figures rather than war criminals.

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وزارة الحج والعمرة توقف 21 شركة عمرة بسبب ضعف الأداء والمخالفات النظاميةأوقفت وزارة الحج والعمرة 21 شركة عمرة عن تقديم خدماتها، إثر نتائج تقييم الأداء للموسم الماضي التي كشفت عن انخفاض مستوى الأداء لدى 15 شركة، ومخالفات نظامية ارتكب

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