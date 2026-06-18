مقتل جندي إسرائيلي وإصابة سبعة بينهم نائب قائد فرقة بانفجار في جنوب لبنان قبل إعلان التفاهم الأمريكي الإيراني

الجيش الإسرائيلي يقر بمقتل جندي وإصابة عدد من العسكريين من بينهم نائب قائد فرقة بانفجار عبوة ناسفة في جنوب لبنان، في تطور يسبق إعلان تفاصيل mémorandum التفاهم بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران الذي يتضمن وقفا للعمليات العسكرية في لبنان، مع تزامن الحادث مع تراجع وتيرة الهجمات الإسرائيلية وعدم قيام حزب الله بأي عمليات خلال يومين.

أقر الجيش ال إسرائيل ي، الخميس، بمقتل أحد عسكرييه وإصابة 7 آخرين بينهم نائب قائد فرقة، بانفجار عبوة ناسفة جنوبي لبنان الأربعاء. وقال الجيش في بيان، إن الرقيب أول ألكسندر فيلين (29 عاما) من مدينة حيفا قُتل في الانفجار، فيما أصيب 7 آخرون، بينهم نائب قائد الفرقة 36 ومجندة.

وأضاف أن 3 من المصابين وصفت حالتهم بالمتوسطة، بينهم نائب قائد الفرقة والمجندة، فيما أصيب 4 آخرون بجروح طفيفة. وذكرت القناة 12 العبرية أن العبوة زرعت في بلدة الطيبة الحدودية جنوبي لبنان، ما أدى إلى مقتل الجندي وإصابة العسكريين الآخرين. من جهتها، أفادت قناة i24news بأن الحادث وقع مساء الأربعاء، قبل ساعات من إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب تفاصيل مذكرة التفاهم بين واشنطن وطهران التي تتضمن وقفا للعمليات العسكرية في لبنان.

ويأتي الهجوم في وقت تراجعت فيه وتيرة الهجمات الإسرائيلية على لبنان بشكل ملحوظ خلال الساعات الـ48 الأخيرة، قبيل التوقيع على الاتفاق الذي جرى التوصل إليه بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، والذي قالت طهران إنه يشمل لبنان. كما تزامن مع عدم إعلان حزب الله تنفيذ أي هجمات ضد أهداف أو قوات إسرائيلية خلال يومي الثلاثاء والأربعاء، للمرة الأولى منذ استئناف عملياته في 2 مارس/آذار ردا على العدوان الإسرائيلي.

والأحد، أعلنت الولايات المتحدة وإيران وباكستان، التي تتولى الوساطة، التوصل إلى مذكرة تفاهم لإنهاء الحرب التي بدأتها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ضد إيران في 28 فبراير/شباط، على أن تشمل وقف العدوان الإسرائيلي على لبنان. وأثارت المذكرة انتقادات واسعة في إسرائيل، واعتبرها محللون وإعلاميون اتفاقا يتعارض مع مصالح تل أبيب، فيما وصفها بعضهم بأنها "مذكرة استسلام" لصالح طهران.

ومنذ 2 مارس تشن إسرائيل عدوانا موسعا على لبنان، خلّف 3884 قتيلا و11856 جريحا، بالإضافة إلى أكثر من مليون نازح، حسب معطيات وزارة الصحة اللبنانية. وتواصل إسرائيل احتلال مناطق في جنوب لبنان، بعضها منذ عقود، وأخرى منذ الحرب السابقة بين عامي 2023 و2024، فيما وسّعت خلال العدوان الراهن نطاق توغلها لمسافة تتجاوز 10 كيلومترات داخل الأراضي اللبنانية





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إسرائيل لبنان حزب الله الولايات المتحدة إيران

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