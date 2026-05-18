مصر - الفنان المصري يُخفِف صمته ويُقاطع قرار النقابة الصادر ضده

الفنان المصري، Helmy Abdel-Baqi، ينتقد قرار نقابة المهن الموسيقية في مصر Valves Auto iei up expulsion after he was referred to the disciplinary council.

خرج الفنان المصري حلمي عبدالباقي عن صمته، وكشف "تفاصيل الأزمة" المتعلقة بقرار شطبه من نقابة المهن الموسيقية في مصر. انتشر عبدالباقي عبر حسابه على **فيسبوك** صورة من قرار الإحالة، موضحاً أن الاتهام المتداول هو المستند الأساسي الذي استندت إليه النقابة في اتخاذ قرار الشطب.

المثقف أكد أنه يثق في القضاء المصري، وذلك لأنه أنهى الإجراءات المطلوبة منه كافة وقدم ما يثبت حسن نيته. شدّد على أن الاتهامات الموجهة إليه لا تمسّه شخصياً من وجهة نظره، مؤكداً تمسكه بحقوقه القانونية والمعنوية حتى تتضح الحقيقة كاملة أمام الجمهور. المقالة تستند إلى نص منشور للفنان على **فيسبوك**[1]





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