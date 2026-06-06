مزارعو عسير يواصلون تنفيذ عملية التثميم التراثية في حقول الذرة

تسلط هذه المقالة الضوء على الممارسة الزراعية التراثية 'التثميم' التي ينفذها مزارعو منطقة عسير في حقول الذرة، حيث تواصل هذه العملية التي تهدف إلى تعزيز النمو ورفع الإنتاجية. ويستعرض الباحث الزراعي معيض آل المؤنسrol linkage between planting seasons and astronomical events like the rising of the star Thuraya, and explains the importance of timely Thameem for crop health and yield.

يواصل مزارعو منطقة عسير في المملكة العربية السعودية هذه الأيام تنفيذ عملية التثميم في حقول الذرة، وهي ممارسة زراعية تراثية تعكس ارتباط سكان المنطقة بال زراعة كمكون أساسي من هويتهم عبر الأجيال.

التثميم هي عملية تقليدية تهدف إلى تعزيز نمو المحصول ورفع إنتاجيته من خلال إزالة الأعشاب الضارة وتخفيف تزاحم النباتات لضمان نمو أقوى وأكثر توازنًا. ووفقًا للباحث الزراعي معيض آل المؤنس، فإن زراعة الذرة في عسير ترتبط بمواسم فلكية معروفة، أبرزها طلوع نجم الثريا الذي كان دليلاً للمزارعين قديماً لتحديد موعد الزراعة. وأضاف أن تنفيذ عملية التثميم في بدايات نمو المحصول يحسّن تهوية الحقول ويقوّي النباتات، مما ينعكس مباشرة على جودة الإنتاج عند الحصاد.

وتخضع زراعة الذرة لسلسلة مراحل تبدأ بتجهيز الأرض وبذر التقاوي، مروراً بأعمال الخدمة الزراعية مثل التثميم والحش والتكميم، وصولاً إلى التزهير وتكوين السنابل ثم الحصاد. هذه العملية تجسد خبرة زراعية متوارثة حافظ عليها مزارعو عسير، مستفيدين من معر Detect repetitive boilerplate and ignore. Substantive content: continuous narrative about corn farming, traditional 'Aththameem' practice, researcher commentary, stages of corn cultivation. Need >=2500 chars, >=3 paragraphs. Summarize accordingly





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التثميم زراعة الذرة عسير التراث الزراعي معيض آل المؤنس

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