مilan Fires Coach Masimiliano Allegri After Failing to Qualify for Champions League

Milan, the Italian football club, announced the dismissal of their coach, Masimiliano Allegri, after failing to qualify for the Champions League. The season was described as a 'clear failure' by the club's management, following their relegation to fifth place in the Italian Serie A.

أعلن نادي ميلان الإيطالي، الاثنين، إقالة مدربه ماسيميليانو أليغري، بعد فشل الفريق في التأهل لدوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم، في موسم وصفته إدارة النادي بأنه"فشل لا لبس فيه" عقب تراجعه إلى المركز الخامس بالدوري الإيطالي.

وجاء في بيان صادر عن مجموعة الاستثمار الأمريكية المالكة للنادي، "ريدبيرد كابيتال", التي استحوذت على ميلان عام 2022:"بعد خيبة الأمل التي شهدها الموسم الماضي، كانت المهمة الموكلة لإدارة النادي تتمثل في العودة إلى دوري أبطال أوروبا ووضع أسس تضمن المنافسة المستمرة على لقب الدوري الإيطالي.

" وأضاف البيان:"طوال فترات كبيرة من الموسم، كنا ضمن الفريقين الأوائل في الدوري مع فرصة حقيقية للمنافسة على اللقب، إلا أن الأداء في المراحل الأخيرة جاء متناقضًا مع ما قدمه الفريق سابقًا، وتحولت الخسارة المخيبة في المباراة الأخيرة إلى نهاية لموسم فاشل. " وتابع:"حان وقت التغيير وإعادة هيكلة شاملة لقطاع كرة القدم. واعتبارًا من الآن، ننهي علاقتنا مع الرئيس التنفيذي جورجيو فورلاني، والمدير الرياضي إيغلي تاري، والمدرب ماسيميليانو أليغري، والمدير الفني جيفري مونكادا.

" وتراجع ميلان من المركز الثالث إلى الخامس في الدوري الإيطالي عقب خسارته بنتيجة 1-2 أمام كالياري في الجولة الأخيرة، ليغيب عن دوري أبطال أوروبا للموسم الثاني تواليًا. وسيمثل كل من إنتر ميلان ونابولي وروما وكومو - للمرة الأولى في تاريخه - إيطاليا في دوري أبطال أوروبا الموسم المقبل، بينما يشارك ميلان ويوفنتوس في الدوري الأوروبي. وعاد أليغري (58 عامًا) إلى تدريب الفريق لفترة ثانية في مايو/أيار 2025، خلفًا للبرتغالي سيرجيو كونسيساو.

وسبق لأليغري تدريب الفريق بين عامي 2010 و2014، وقاده للتتويج بلقب الدوري الإيطالي موسم 2010-2011، ثم كأس السوبر الإيطالي في الموسم التالي. وخسر ميلان 7 مباريات من آخر 13 مواجهة خاضها في الموسم المنتهي، في حين توج إنتر ميلان بلقب الدوري الإيطالي للمرة الثانية خلال ثلاثة مواسم





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