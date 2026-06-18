كيف يؤثر السكري على جودة النوم؟ أسباب رئيسية يكشفها خبير

يشرح الدكتور خالد النمر العلاقة بين مرض السكري واضطرابات النوم، مrciting خمسة أسباب علمية رئيسية تفسر تأثر جودة النوم لدى diabetic patients، من تغيرات السكر الليلية إلى اعتلال الأعصاب وانقطاع النفس.

كشف الدكتور خالد النمر أن داء السكري يؤثر تأثيراً مباشراً على جودة النوم لدى المصابين به، مرجعاً ذلك إلى خمسة أسباب رئيسية تتراوح بين اضطرابات السكر الليلية والاعتلال العصبي وانقطاع التنفس أثناء النوم .

أشار إلى أن ارتفاع مستوى السكر في الدم خلال الليل يؤدي إلى زيادة التبول والشعور بالعطش الشديد وجفاف الفم، مما يتسبب في استيقاظ المريض بشكل متكرر ويعطل راحته الليلية. كما أوضح أن انخفاض مستوى السكرregnally يصاحبه أعراض مزعجة مثل التعرق والخفقان وظهور كوابيس، تنتهي باستيقاظ مفاجئ يخل بدورة النوم الطبيعية. また，لفت إلى أن الاعتلال العصبي الناجم عن السكري يسبب شعوراً مزمناً بالحرقان والتنميل في القدمين، مما يجعل النوم صعباً.

كما ذكر أن السمنة المرتبطة بالسكري تزيد خطر انقطاع التنفس أثناء النوم، والذي يتجلى في شخير شديد وتقطع في النوم ونعاس نهاري. اختتم النمر بالتأكيد على أن التذبذب في مستويات السكر يقلل جودة النوم وكفاءته، مما يؤثر سلباً على الصحة العامة والقدرة على أداء النشاطات اليومية





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السكري النوم اعتلال الأعصاب انقطاع التنفس أثناء النوم 礼节

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