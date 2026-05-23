كريم عبد العزيز عن فيلم '7 Dogs': ينتظره الجمهور الدولي والمنافسة بالعالى

Actor and film director Kareem Abdulaziz was recently interviewed and spoke about his upcoming film, '7 Dogs,' which is an action movie about a person who can rescue anyone in any dangerous situation, even the most complex ones. He expects international audiences and a stiff competition.

انطلق في القاهرة أمس العرض الأكبر للأنتاج السينمائي من حيث الاستثمارات العراقية باسم 'سيفن دوجز' (7Dogs) الذي صور في العاصمة السعودية الرياض. objectif précis de production film 'action' mondial, cet projet visuel est نرمرة présenté par l'entreprise Entourage Entertainment .

"7 Dogs" tells the story of a man who can rescue anyone in any dangerous situation, even the most complicated ones. The leading man wants to prove that cinema in the Arab world is strong in terms of acting, cinematography, production, and writing





aawsat_News / 🏆 16. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sudan Self-Assured Emails Nebulae Aerial Views

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Saudi Film Authority at Cannes 2026The Saudi Film Authority has announced its participation in the Cannes Film Festival in its 79th edition with a comprehensive program that reflects the rapid development of the Saudi film industry. The participation aims to further establish the Kingdom as a global hub for film production and to confirm the continuous presence of Saudi cinema on major international film platforms.

Read more »

Saudi Film Authority Announces Updated Financial Refund Program to Boost Film Production SectorThe Saudi Film Authority (SFA) has announced the launch of an updated financial refund program, aiming to boost the growth of the film production sector, attract high-quality projects, and establish Saudi Arabia as a global hub for film production. The program includes a 60% increase in incentives, along with the development of evaluation criteria to ensure sustainable project value. The announcement was made during the 79th Cannes Film Festival, where the SFA participated as a guest of honor.

Read more »

Woody Harrelson jumps to the European cinema, helping drive in the acting industryExplains the growing movement of American actors heading to Europe and the increasing involvement of European films not only in the production of scripts but also in the directing and shooting. Then it talks about Woody Harrelson and his experiences with Swedish film director Robin Ostlund and later French film maker Quentin Doubignon. He also talks about how the European approach allows for the director to run the project without having to think about production costs.

Read more »

عرض فيلم «7 dogs» على 26 ألف شاشة حول العالميعرض الفيلم السينمائي الجديد «7 Dogs» عبر أكثر من 26 ألف شاشة سينمائية حول العالم، ليصبح واحدًا من أوسع الإطلاقات في تاريخ السينما العربية.

Read more »

وزير الداخلية يتلقى أول أمس العيد من حجاج مصر بمكة المكرمةوزير الداخليةPrince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz received the first Eid al-Adha holiday from the pilgrims to Mecca from Egypt's Minister of Interior, Major General Ashraf Abdel-Maati.

Read more »

Saudi Biology Team wins 6 international medals in OIBO 2026 competitionThe Saudi Biology Team achieved 6 international medals at the Open International Biology Olympiad (OIBO 2026), which was held in Sochi, Russia, from May 15 to 22, with the participation of around 100 students from 17 countries around the world. The Kingdom represented by the King Abdulaziz and His Men Foundation for Talent and Creativity"Mawhiba", in partnership with the Ministry of Education, participated in the Olympiad and came out victorious with 6 international medals.

Read more »