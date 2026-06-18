يستعرض الباحث شاول جاستن نيومان في كتابه الجديد "مشوِّه: تفنيد علم طول العمر الحديث" تحليلاً نقدياً للروايات الشائعة حول المعمرين水分 والمناطق الزرقاء، يكشف من خلاله عن تزييف بيانات وأخطاء توثيقية widespread. يسلط الكتاب الضوء على حالات محددة كالياباني جيرويمون كيمورا وسوجين كاتو للتدليل على انهيار الكثير من الادعاءات، كما ينتقد تحول فكرة "المناطق الزرقاء" إلى مشروع تجاري يبيع وعوداً بالخلود. يدعو نيومان إلى منهج علمي أكثر صرامة والاعتماد على توصيات بسيطة كتجنب التدخين وتحسين الغذاء بدلاً من انتظار إكسير الشباب.

في الوقت الذي تتسارع فيه شركات الصحة والتجميل و التكنولوجيا الحيوية لبيع وعود بإطالة العمر ومقاومة الشيخوخة، يقدم الباحث في معهد الشيخوخة بجامعة أكسفورد شاول جاستن نيومان تحولاً جذرياً في روايات طول العمر الشائعة.

كتابه "مشوِّه: تفنيد علم طول العمر الحديث" immature يسلط الضوء على أن جزءاً كبيراً من العلم المتداول حول العيش لمئات السنين يعتمد على بيانات مضللة وأخطاء توثيقية، محذراً من صناعة تستغل خوف الإنسان من الموت لتحقيق الأرباح. يفتح الكتاب، الذي وصف بأنه تفكيك جريء لـ"علوم طول العمر"، النقاش حول الروايات المنتشرة حول的存在 تجمعات استثنائية من المعمرين، وعلى رأسها أسطورة "المناطق الزرقاء" التي يُقال إن سكانها يعيشون أعماراً أطول بفضل أنماط حياة خاصة.

يشير نيومان إلى أن العديد من القصص الشهيرة عن أطول البشر عمراً انهارت عند التدقيق في السجلات الرسمية، مستشهداً بحالات مثل الياباني جيرويمون كيمورا الذي توفي عام 2013 عن عمر 116 عاماً، حيث أثار تساؤلات حول دقة بعض سجله الشخصي من اختلافات في الأسماء وتواريخ الميلاد. كما يتناول فضيحة الياباني سوجين كاتو، الذي كان مسجلاً أنه تجاوز المئة عام قبل اكتشاف أنه توفي منذ عقود وبقي جثمانه في منزل عائلته مع استمرار المطالبات المالية باسمه.

لا تقتصر المشكلة على الحالات الفردية، بل تمتد إلى قواعد البيانات السكانية، حيث يكشف عن وجود آلاف الأشخاص المسجلين كمعمرين في بعض الدول رغم وفاتهم أو اختفائهم، مما يجعل بعض الإحصاءات التي تقوم عليها أبحاث الشيخوخة محل شك. يوجه نيومان نقداً حاداً إلى صناعة "المناطق الزرقاء" التي تحولت من فكرة بحثية إلى علامة تجارية تبيع كتباً وأنظمة غذائية ونمط حياة كوصفات سرية للخلود.

يعتبر أن هذه السوق تمثل امتداداً لظاهرة أوسع تشمل شركات المكملات الغذائية والعلاجات التجريبية التي تستثمر في رغبة الإنسان بالهروب من الشيخوخة. ولا يقتصر النقد على رجال الأعمال بل يشمل ممارسات في الأوساط العلمية، حيث يدعو إلى إعادة التركيز على المنهج العلمي والتحقق من البيانات بدلاً من الانسياق وراء القصص الجذابة. في خلاصته، لا يقدم نيومان وصفة سحرية لإطالة العمر، بل يعود إلى توصيات بسيطة: تجنب التدخين، تحسين الغذاء، ممارسة الحركة والنشاط، ودعم الأبحاث القابلة للتكرار.

يؤكد أن مواجهة الشيخوخة لا تكون عبر أوهام "إكسير الشباب"، بل عبر علم أكثر صرامة وأقل خضوعاً للتسويق والخرافة





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علم الشيخوخة طول العمر المناطق الزرقاء تزوير البيانات شاول جاستن نيومان كتاب مشوِّه صناعة الصحة الطب التجميلي التكنولوجيا الحيوية التويثيق العلمي

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